Following on from the unveiling back in April, ASRock has now launched its new range of mini PC systems that measure just 4.6 x 4.3 x 1.9 inches in size and can be equipped with processors up to and including the powerful AMD Ryzen 7 5800U, supported by up to 64 GB of memory. Now available to purchase from online retailers such as Newegg the ASRock 4X4 BOX-5000 Ryzen 5000U mini PC is available as a barebones system for $470 with the Ryzen 7 5800U version priced from $630.

Ports on the ASRock 4X4 mini PC include 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 1 x DisplayPort 1.2a, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (with DisplayPort 1.2a support), 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet and 1 x 3.5mm audio. The mini PC features two SODIMM slots capable of accepting DDR4-3200 memory and 32 GB sticks and include space for a 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD as well as an M.2 2280 slot for a PCIe x4 NVMe SSD.

Ryzen 5000U mini PC specifications:

– AMD Ryzen 5800U, 8Cores, Max Speed up to 4.4GHz

– AMD Radeon Graphics

– 2 x 260-pin SO-DIMM up to 64GB DDR4 3200 MHz

– Supports Quad display, 1 x HDMI 2.0a, 3 x DP 1.2a (2 from Type C)

– 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x M.2 Key M, 1 x M.2 Key E(WiFi-6E), 1 x SATA3

– 1 x Realtek 1 Gigabit LAN (support DASH), 1 x Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN

– Wifi 6E supports 6 GHZ band

– Dual storage and Memory support

– TPM 2.0 onboard IC

– Fanned Barebone mini PC

Source : Liliputing : guru3D

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals