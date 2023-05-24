Chat GPT AI Skyrim mod creates immersive conversations with NPC’s

With artificial intelligence taking the world by storm in the last few months. ChatGPT has been used for a wide variety of different applications. With companies scrambling to add AI technology to their online services and internal systems. On a more interesting note one inventive games modder has successfully integrated a Chat GPT Skyrim mod into the iconic role-playing game.

Not only has Skyrim ChatGPT mod been created allowing you to interact with NPC’s and your companions but it also allows you to verbally communicate to NPC’s that are fully controlled by the AI integration. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Skyrim mod.

You can expect artificial intelligence to make its way to other games very soon adding a very immersive and customized alternative to the scripted conversations you are used to having with NPC’s and in game characters.

Skyrim ChatGPT mod

“Somebody added ChatGPT AI to Skyrim VR in the form of a mod and it will transform the Skyrim gameplay, NPC reactions, follower conversations and the RPG immersion forever! This new experimental AI technology that lets you verbally communicate to an NPC AI that are fully controlled by artificial intelligence. We will also explore how to solve quests in unusual ways using an AI NPC. “

“Could you imagine how AI NPC’s combined with the graphical power of Unreal Engine 5 and the realistic environments and worlds that could be created in new RPG games. A few years ago Todd Howard stated in an interview that the current technology was not yet available for what they want to do in The Elder Scrolls 6, was this what he was talking about?””

Source : ESO



