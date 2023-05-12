Unreal Engine 5.2 brings supports for Apple Silicon and more

With the release of Unreal Engine 5.2 a wealth of new features have been added including support for Apple Silicon powered computers as well as offering an early look a Procedural Content Generation framework (PCG) that can be used directly inside Unreal Engine without relying on external packages. As well as the new Substrate feature that provides creators with new way of authoring materials that gives you more control over the look and feel of objects used in real-time applications.

The PCG framework includes both in-editor tools and a runtime component. The PCG tools enable you to define rules and parameters to populate large scenes with Unreal Engine assets of your choice, making the process of creating large worlds fast and efficient. The runtime component means that the system can run inside a game or other real-time application, so that the world can react to gameplay or geometry changes. The PCG tools can also be used for linear content requiring substantial numbers of assets, such as large architectural projects or film scenes. This is an Experimental feature that will be further developed over future releases.

Unreal Engine 5.2 now available!

“Unreal Engine 5.2 further expands UE5’s groundbreaking toolset with some innovative new functionality—including a Procedural Content Generation framework and Substrate material authoring—alongside feature refinements and stability improvements. Find out more and download for free at www.unrealengine.com/updates.”

Unreal Engine Substrate

“This release also introduces Substrate, a new way of authoring materials that gives you more control over the look and feel of objects used in real-time applications, such as games, and for linear content creation. When enabled, it replaces the fixed suite of shading models with a more expressive and modular multi-lobe framework that provides a greater range of surface appearances and a wider parameter space from which to work. It is especially powerful for describing layered looks, for example “liquid on metal” or “dust on clear coat.””

