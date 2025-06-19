New Series71 Ultra Portable Mini Pocket Laptop 2025

Imagine slipping a fully functional laptop into your pocket—no bulky bag, no awkward juggling of devices, just seamless portability at your fingertips. Bold claim? Not anymore. The new Series 71 mini laptop by X Plus is redefining what it means to stay connected and productive on the go. With its sleek 7-inch touchscreen, customizable hardware, and a price tag that won’t break the bank, this ultra-compact device promises to deliver big functionality in a small package. But does this pint-sized powerhouse live up to the hype, or is it just another novelty in the world of tech? Let’s explore what makes the Series 71 stand out in a market saturated with laptops that are either too large to carry effortlessly or too underpowered to be practical.

In this deep dive, ETA Prime uncovers how the Series 71 balances portability and affordability without sacrificing essential features. From its lightweight design and expandable storage to its ability to handle light gaming and everyday tasks, this mini laptop is packed with surprises. But it’s not without its trade-offs—like limited performance for demanding applications or the challenges of a smaller screen. Whether you’re a student, a frequent traveler, or simply someone who values convenience, this guide will help you decide if the Series 71 is the right fit for your lifestyle. Because sometimes, the smallest devices can make the biggest impact.

Ultra-Portable Mini Laptop

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Piccolo Series 71 is an ultra-portable 7-inch mini laptop designed for mobility, featuring a touchscreen display and customizable hardware for basic computing tasks, media consumption, and light gaming.

It includes expandable storage via a removable 2242 M.2 SSD, dual stereo speakers, and multiple connectivity options such as USB 3.0 ports, a microSD slot, and a mini HDMI output.

Powered by an Intel N100 or optional N200 processor with 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, it runs Windows 11 Home and supports smooth multitasking for everyday tasks, though it is not suited for demanding applications.

Key limitations include limited performance for heavy workloads, a small touchscreen that may not suit extended use, and reduced battery life when increasing performance settings.

Starting at $249, the Series 71 offers an affordable, lightweight, and versatile solution for students, travelers, and casual users prioritizing portability over high-end performance.

Compact Design and Practical Build

The Series 71 stands out with its sleek 7-inch design, featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280×800 at 60 Hz. This small form factor ensures exceptional portability, making it ideal for users who need a device that can be carried effortlessly. For navigation, the laptop includes a track point and physical mouse buttons, though the touchscreen often proves to be the more intuitive option for most tasks.

Audio is delivered through dual stereo side-firing speakers, offering clear and balanced sound for media playback. Storage is expandable via a removable 2242 M.2 SSD, with the pre-installed 512 GB drive upgradeable to 1 TB, providing flexibility for users with growing storage needs. The device also includes a variety of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with multiple peripherals:

Two USB 3.0 ports

A 3.5mm audio jack

A microSD card slot

A mini HDMI output

A power input

These features enhance its usability, making it a practical choice for a wide range of everyday tasks.

Hardware and Performance

The Series 71 is powered by an Intel N100 CPU with 4 cores and 4 threads, capable of reaching speeds up to 3.4 GHz. For users seeking slightly better performance, an optional upgrade to the N200 processor is available. The device is equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, allowing smooth multitasking for basic computing tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and media playback. Wi-Fi 5 ensures reliable wireless connectivity, supporting seamless streaming and online activities.

Running on Windows 11 Home, the laptop provides a user-friendly and familiar operating system. While Linux can be installed, the touchscreen’s compatibility with Linux remains untested, which may limit its appeal to open source enthusiasts. The device’s 27Wh battery offers moderate power efficiency, with a default 9W TDP balancing performance and battery life. Users can increase the TDP to 15W for improved performance, though this comes at the cost of reduced battery life and increased heat output.

Series71 Ultra Portable Mini Pocket Laptop

Who Is It For?

The Series 71 is designed for users with basic computing needs. It excels at handling tasks such as web browsing, email, document editing, and media playback. Additionally, it supports light gaming and emulation, running titles from platforms like GameCube, Wii, and PSP at low to medium settings. However, it is not intended for modern AAA games or resource-intensive applications, making it more suitable for casual users who prioritize portability over raw computing power.

Key Limitations

While the Series 71 offers impressive portability and versatility, it does come with some limitations that may affect its appeal to certain users:

Performance is insufficient for demanding applications or multitasking heavy workloads.

The track point lacks gesture support, which may hinder navigation for some users accustomed to more advanced input options.

The small touchscreen, while intuitive, may not be ideal for extended use or for users who prefer larger displays.

Increasing the TDP for better performance reduces battery life and generates more heat, potentially impacting usability during long sessions.

These trade-offs make the Series 71 less suitable for users seeking a high-performance or full-featured laptop, but they are reasonable compromises for a device focused on portability and affordability.

Affordability and Value

Starting at $249 for the N100 version, the Series 71 offers an affordable entry point for users who prioritize portability over raw computing power. The optional N200 upgrade provides only marginal performance improvements, making the base model the more cost-effective choice for most users. As a niche product, it appeals to those who need a compact, lightweight device for casual tasks rather than a powerhouse machine.

The combination of its low price, expandable storage, and versatile design makes the Series 71 a compelling option for users who value convenience and mobility. It is particularly well-suited for students, travelers, or anyone in need of a secondary device for light computing tasks.

Final Assessment

The Piccolo Series 71 by X Plus is a well-rounded mini laptop that strikes a balance between functionality and affordability. While it is not designed for high-performance tasks, its compact size, touchscreen display, and customizable storage make it a versatile option for casual computing, media consumption, and light gaming. For users who prioritize portability and convenience, the Series 71 offers a practical and accessible solution at an attractive price point.

