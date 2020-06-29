One Netbook OneGx1 mini laptop from $839

If you are interested in learning more about the One Netbook OneGx1 mini laptop, you will be interested in a new in-depth review published by Brad Linder on the Liliputing website.equipped with a 7 inch touchscreen display providing users with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels the small form factor laptop is available to purchase from $839 and is powered by an Intel Core i5-10210Y that can be supported by up to 16 GB of DDR3 RAM.

The review has been completed using a preproduction prototype although a more detailed review will be carried out as soon as production versions are available.

For an in-depth review of the new One Netbook OneGx1 mini laptop the complete list of all its available specifications, features and options jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals