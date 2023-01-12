One Netbook 4S Intel Alder Lake mini laptop from $899

If you are looking for an ultraportable laptop you may be interested to know that the One Netbook 4S is now available to purchase price from $899 upwards. The mini laptop is equipped with a 10.1 inch touchscreen display and a 360° hinge allowing you to use it as a tablet or laptop depending on your needs. Building on previous designs the One Netbook 4S mini laptop is powered by Intel’s Alder Lake-U architecture supported by LPDDR5-5200 memory and storage via a M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD.

One Netbook 4S mini laptop

Intel Core i3-1210U, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD for $899

Intel Core i7-1250U, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD for $1199

Intel Core i7-1250U, 16GB RAM, 2TB SSD for $1299

An optional styluses available to use on the touchscreen display that supports 10 point capacitive touch input and up to 2048 level to the pressure. The stylus is priced at $25 and the mini laptop features three USB-C ports together with a handy 40 Gbps USB4 port as well as wireless connectivity provided by support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

The laptop is also equipped with a rechargeable 38.5 Wh (10,000 mAh, 3.85V) battery and comes with its own 45W USB-C power supply for charging. For full specifications jump over to the Liliputing website by following the link below.

Source : Liliputing : AndroidPC





