Asus has today unveiled a new addition to its range of gaming notebooks announcing the launch of the new ROG Strix Flow X16. Taking the form of a thin convertible lightweight laptop specifically designed for portable gaming and equipped with a Nebula HDR Display and fully compatible with the XG Mobile ecosystem.

The ROG Strix Flow X16 laptop features a 16 inch display and can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU supported by up to 64 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz RAM. Asus has also made both SO-DIMM modules accessible and upgradeable enabling you to swap them out if desired.

“Portability and versatility are key tenets of the Flow family, and the X16 continues what the X13 and Z13 started. As a convertible laptop, the machine can be used in a traditional clamshell configuration with the built-in keyboard and trackpad, or any peripherals you need. But the Flow X16 can also leverage the 360° hinge to transform itself for any situation, whether that be stand mode for ergonomic video conferencing in smaller spaces, tent mode when you need maximum airflow, or tablet mode for touch-compatible gaming on the couch.”

Asus ROG Strix Flow X16 gaming notebook

“With a design inspired by the mystery of gravitational waves, the Flow X16 has grooves milled into the chassis that make it both visually striking and easy to hold from any angle. At just 32.6 mm thick when closed, and weighing only 2.1 kilograms, the X16 can comfortably slip into most laptop bags or backpacks. And the touchscreen is built with Corning Gorilla Glass, providing industry-leading protection against scratches and daily wear and tear.”

“ROG engineers had to bend a few conventions to accommodate all of the power inside it’s the Flow X16’s svelte frame. The X16 builds upon years of Intelligent Cooling experience and improvements to push the boundaries of the kind of power possible in a thin and light laptop.

Our new Frost Force Technology directs air through precisely calculated and machined cutouts in the chassis, sending air directly towards internal components to keep them cool even during extended gaming sessions and video renders. In addition, the X16 has a unique tri-fan design. This extra auxiliary fan directly helps exhaust heat from the GPU to the heatsinks, while also keeping fan noise lower than a traditional dual fan design.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Asus, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Asus

