ASUS Dual 4K USB-C Dock with 100w power delivery passing through

ASUS has created a new USB-C doc that allows you to connect 2 4K monitors to a laptop or mini PC. Extending your workspace to additional monitors for enhanced productivity. The Dual 4K USB-C Dock supports refresh rates of up to 144 Hz for 2K video, via either the HDMI or USB-C ports. As well as allowing you to output to two 4K resolution displays simultaneously.

The small USB-C dock can also be used for charging and supports USB Power Delivery, passing through up to 100W of power. Enough to rapidly charge almost any modern USB-C device including the latest Apple Silicon M1 laptops.

“ASUS Dual 4K USB-C Dock is compact, portable and stylish 5-in-1 docking station that offers dual 4K display outputs, 100W Power Delivery pass through, 10 Gbps transfers over USB-C and USB Type-A, and gigabit Ethernet — empowering busy modern professionals to get connected and down to work, quickly and easily.”

100w power delivery USB-C Dock

“Both the USB Type-A and USB-C on ASUS Dual 4K USB-C Dock support data transfers of up to 10 Gbps, which is up to 4x faster than previous-generation speeds. Large files and folders will flow in moments, rather than minutes. For improved strength and resilience, Dual 4K USB-C Dock has a connecting cable that’s shielded by an aluminum braid that provides up to 1.7x better coverage than traditional cables.

This quality construction minimizes the risk of signal attenuation, reducing interference by up to 60%, ensuring rock-solid connections wherever you set up. The cable is also supremely tough, and has been laboratory tested to withstand up to 10,000 bends and twists.”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : ASUS

