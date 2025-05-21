8-Inch Ultra Portable Pocket-Sized Laptop : Intel i3 N305 with 16GB RAM

What if your next laptop could fit in your pocket without sacrificing the power to handle your daily tasks? The X Plus ultra-portable laptop promises to redefine what’s possible with compact devices, combining an Intel i3 N305 processor and 16GB of RAM into a sleek, foldable design that’s as versatile as it is portable. Imagine editing documents on a plane, streaming your favorite shows in bed, or reliving retro gaming classics—all from an 8-inch touchscreen device that weighs less than a hardcover book. But does this pint-sized powerhouse truly deliver on its promise of balancing work and play, or does its small size come with big compromises?

In this deep dive, ETA Prime explore how the X Plus manages to pack impressive performance, robust connectivity, and thoughtful design into such a tiny form factor. You’ll discover its strengths—like the vivid IPS display and seamless multitasking capabilities—as well as its limitations, such as battery life and expandability. Whether you’re a frequent traveler, a casual gamer, or simply someone who craves portability without compromise, this guide will help you decide if the X Plus is the right fit for your lifestyle. Sometimes, the smallest devices can make the biggest impact—let’s see if the X Plus lives up to that claim.

Compact Ultra-Portable Laptop

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The X Plus ultra-portable laptop features a compact, foldable design with an 8-inch IPS touchscreen, offering versatility for laptop, tablet, and portrait modes.

Powered by an Intel i3 N305 processor, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB M.2 SSD, it delivers smooth performance for everyday tasks, light gaming, and retro emulation.

Connectivity options include USB-C, USB 3.1, mini HDMI, microSD card reader, and Wi-Fi 5/Bluetooth 5.1, making sure compatibility with various peripherals and wireless devices.

Battery life ranges from three to four hours under typical usage, with an 18W USB-C charger, making it less ideal for extended, all-day use.

While its portability and functionality are strong, limitations like non-upgradable RAM, single keyboard backlight setting, and short battery life may deter power users.

Design and Build

The X Plus distinguishes itself with a sleek and travel-friendly design, making it an ideal companion for users on the go. Its 8-inch 1920×1200 IPS touchscreen display, featuring a 16:10 aspect ratio, provides sharp visuals and vibrant colors, making sure an enjoyable viewing experience for work or entertainment. The foldable design enhances its versatility, allowing seamless transitions between laptop, tablet, and portrait modes, catering to a variety of use cases.

The backlit keyboard, equipped with a split spacebar and an optical trackpad, ensures precise navigation and comfortable typing, even in low-light environments. Additionally, the fingerprint-enabled power button adds a layer of security, making it convenient for quick access. Despite its compact size, the X Plus maintains a premium build quality, offering durability and reliability for both professional and casual users.

Performance and Hardware

At the core of the X Plus is the Intel i3 N305 processor, featuring 8 cores and 8 threads with a clock speed of up to 3.8 GHz. This configuration delivers smooth performance for tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and video playback. The integrated Intel iGPU, with 32 execution units running at up to 1.25 GHz, supports light gaming and retro emulation, making it a suitable choice for enthusiasts of older gaming systems.

The device includes 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which ensures efficient multitasking but is non-upgradable, potentially limiting its appeal for users with evolving performance needs. Storage is handled by a 512GB M.2 SSD, which can be replaced with a larger drive if required. Pre-installed with Windows 11, the X Plus is ready for productivity and entertainment right out of the box, offering a user-friendly experience.

Ultra Portable Pocket-Sized Laptop For Work & Play

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on compact computer systems that you might find useful.

Connectivity and Ports

Despite its small size, the X Plus offers an impressive range of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with various peripherals and external devices. These include:

USB-C for charging and data transfer

Two USB 3.1 ports for connecting accessories

A mini HDMI port for external displays

A microSD card reader for expandable storage

A 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or speakers

Wireless connectivity is supported by Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1, providing stable internet access and seamless pairing with wireless devices. These features make the X Plus a versatile choice for both work and entertainment, whether at home, in the office, or on the move.

Battery and Charging

The X Plus is equipped with a 26.6Wh battery, offering up to six hours of runtime under ideal conditions. However, in real-world scenarios, users can expect three to four hours of usage, depending on the workload. Charging is assistd by an 18W USB-C adapter, which is convenient but may feel underpowered for users requiring extended usage without frequent recharging. While the battery life is sufficient for short tasks, it may fall short for those needing all-day performance.

Use Cases

The X Plus is well-suited for a variety of everyday tasks, making it a versatile option for users with diverse needs. Its lightweight design and foldable form factor make it particularly appealing for travelers or those requiring a portable device. Common use cases include:

Web browsing and video streaming

Document editing and light productivity tasks

Casual gaming and retro emulation

For gaming enthusiasts, the X Plus supports emulation for systems like the PS2, Xbox, GameCube, and Wii, though performance is optimal at lower resolutions. However, it struggles with graphically demanding games such as Cyberpunk 2077, making it less suitable for high-end gaming. Its compact size and flexibility make it an excellent choice for users seeking a portable device for entertainment and productivity on the go.

Limitations

While the X Plus excels in portability and basic functionality, it has some notable limitations that may affect its appeal to certain users:

The 16GB of RAM is non-upgradable, which could limit its performance for users with demanding workloads or future needs.

The keyboard backlight offers only a single brightness setting, which may reduce usability in dim environments.

The battery life, while adequate for short tasks, may not meet the needs of users requiring extended runtime.

These limitations may make the X Plus less suitable for power users or those seeking a more customizable device.

Potential Improvements

To enhance its appeal and address its shortcomings, the X Plus could benefit from the following improvements:

A larger battery to extend usage time and cater to users requiring all-day performance

Testing and optimization for Linux compatibility, which would broaden its appeal to users with specialized workflows or preferences

These enhancements would make the X Plus a more versatile and capable device, better suited to meet the needs of a wider audience.

Final Thoughts

The X Plus ultra-portable laptop offers a compelling solution for users seeking a lightweight, compact device for basic productivity, casual gaming, and retro emulation. Its foldable design, robust connectivity options, and solid performance make it a versatile choice for on-the-go use. However, its limited battery life and non-upgradable RAM may not suit all users, particularly those with more demanding requirements. For individuals prioritizing portability and functionality in a small form factor, the X Plus stands out as a practical and efficient option.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals