LG 2024 gram SuperSlim 15.6-inch Full HD OLED laptop

LG Electronics USA has unveiled its latest innovation in the world of ultra-portable laptops with the 2024 LG gram SuperSlim. This new model, the 15Z90ST-G.AAW4U1, is designed to cater to the needs of users who prioritize portability without compromising on performance. With a sleek profile and advanced features, the LG gram SuperSlim is set to redefine the standards for lightweight laptops.

LG SuperSlim OLED Laptop 2024

Key Takeaways Ultra-portable design: 0.49 inches thick and weighs 2.18 lbs

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors with AI Boost

15.6-inch Full HD OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Military-grade durability with seven passed tests

LG gram Link app for seamless device integration

Multiple ports including three USB Type-C and Thunderbolt 4 compatibility

Special introductory price of $799, down from $1399

The LG gram SuperSlim is powered by the Intel Evo Edition, featuring Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processors. This advanced processor includes an integrated AI Boost, making it significantly faster than previous-generation CPU-only systems. The specialized AI processing unit enhances performance, allowing smooth graphics and power efficiency, which translates to improved battery life. This makes the LG gram SuperSlim ideal for productivity, content creation, and entertainment on the go.

Display and Graphics

The 2024 LG gram SuperSlim features a 15.6-inch Full HD OLED display that offers up to 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and VESA DisplayHDR True Black. This ensures exceptional image resolution with true-to-life detail and stunning, deep black levels. Additionally, the laptop is equipped with Intel Arc graphics, providing users with a visually immersive experience whether they are working on creative projects or enjoying multimedia content. If you are not familiar with OLED displays I highly recommend checking out our previous article on the pros and cons of OLED laptops.

Durability and Connectivity

Despite its ultra-lightweight design, the LG gram SuperSlim does not compromise on durability. It has passed seven tests for military-grade durability, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of daily use. The laptop also features the LG gram Link app, which allows seamless integration with up to 10 devices across different operating platforms. This intuitive app assists easy file sharing, collaborative screen viewing, and real-time communication between devices, enhancing productivity and efficiency.

Pricing and Availability

The 2024 LG gram SuperSlim is now available for purchase at a special introductory price of $799, offering a significant $600 savings from its retail price of $1399. This makes it an attractive option for those looking for a high-performance, ultra-portable laptop without breaking the bank.

The LG SuperSlim comes with a redesigned compact power adapter and multiple ports to boost efficiency and productivity. It includes three USB Type-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, and a 4-pole headphone jack. These features ensure that users have all the connectivity options they need for various peripherals and accessories.

For those interested in exploring more about ultra-portable laptops, the LG gram SuperSlim offers a compelling blend of performance, portability, and durability. Its advanced features and competitive pricing make it a standout choice in the market.

For those interested in exploring more about ultra-portable laptops, the LG gram SuperSlim offers a compelling blend of performance, portability, and durability. Its advanced features and competitive pricing make it a standout choice in the market.



