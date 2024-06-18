Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 ultra-portable wireless keyboard

Logitech has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Keys-To-Go 2, an ultra-portable wireless keyboard designed to enhance productivity for mobile professionals. This compact and lightweight keyboard is tailored for tablets, mobile devices, and laptops, making it an ideal companion for those who need to work, learn, and create from any location.

Features and Design

The Keys-To-Go 2 is designed with the modern mobile professional in mind. Its slim and lightweight design makes it easy to pack and carry, ensuring that users can stay productive no matter where they are. The built-in cover provides protection against damage and spills, adding to its durability and longevity.

One of the standout features of the Keys-To-Go 2 is its multi-OS compatibility. This keyboard can seamlessly connect to tablets, phones, and laptops, allowing users to switch between devices effortlessly. The Easy-Switch keys enable connectivity with up to three devices via Bluetooth, making it a versatile tool for those who work across multiple platforms.

Typing Experience

The Keys-To-Go 2 features scissor keys that provide a comfortable, efficient, and precise typing experience. This design ensures that users can type quickly and accurately, whether they are drafting emails, writing reports, or engaging in creative projects. The keyboard is available in two layouts: Universal (compatible with Android, ChromeOS, Windows, iPadOS, iOS, and macOS) and a dedicated Apple layout (compatible with iPadOS, iOS, and macOS).

Sustainability

Logitech is committed to sustainability, and the Keys-To-Go 2 reflects this dedication. The plastic parts of the keyboard include certified post-consumer recycled plastic, giving a second life to end-of-use plastic from old consumer electronics. The percentages of recycled plastic are 36% for Pale Grey and Graphite, and 33% for Lilac. Additionally, the aluminium in the top case is made with renewable energy, reducing its carbon footprint. The paper packaging is sourced from FSC-certified forests and other controlled sources, further emphasizing Logitech’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Pricing and Availability

The Keys-To-Go 2 will be available globally in June 2024. It can be purchased on Logitech’s official website, www.logitech.com, as well as at other global retailers. The recommended retail price for this ultra-portable wireless keyboard is $79.99.

For those interested in enhancing their mobile productivity further, Logitech offers a range of complementary products such as wireless mice, portable stands, and protective cases. These accessories can help create a more efficient and ergonomic workspace, whether at home, in the office, or on-the-go. Additionally, exploring Logitech’s software solutions can provide users with even more tools to streamline their workflow and boost productivity.

In conclusion, the Logitech Keys-To-Go 2 is a versatile and environmentally responsible solution for mobile professionals seeking to stay productive wherever they are. With its sleek design, multi-OS compatibility, and commitment to sustainability, this ultra-portable wireless keyboard is set to become an essential tool for those who need to work, learn, and create on-the-go.



