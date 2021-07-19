Samsung The Wall 1,000 inch display launches globally

Samsung has announced that its The Wall 1,000 inch display is launching worldwide, the display is designed to be used by businesses and it comes with new AI processing technology and up to 120Hz frame rates.

The 1,000 inc The Wall display comes with an 8K resolution and it can also be configured to deliver 16K resolution.

This year’s model is easier to install thanks to new wireless docking connections and a bezel-less design, resulting in a cabinet depth half as deep as before.3 With modular technology, The 2021 The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type. In addition, users only need to adjust once per cabinet with Factory Seam Adjustment, eliminating module-by-module adjustment and saving time.

The 2021 model offers its most detailed picture yet with the industry’s first 8K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16K resolution with a 15,360 x 2,160-pixel arrangement.4 Its massive screen measures in at over 1,000 inches, creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content.

You can find out more details and the Samsung The Wall giant display over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

