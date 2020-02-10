Samsung shows off The Wall for Business and other high end displays

Samsung is showing off its latest high end displays at ISE 2020, this includes The Wall for Business, its new QLED 8K Smart Signage and the Samsung Flip 2.

The company has announced that the largest display in its Wall for Business range now measures a massive 583 inches.

Samsung is expanding its lineup for The Wall this year with The Wall for Business. The latest iteration applies industry-leading visual experience for a wide variety of commercial applications from control rooms to broadcast centers, lobbies, design centers and more. The Wall for Business features a wide range of configurable and customizable sizes and ratios from 219- and 292-inch 4K versions, up to 437- and 583-inch 8K versions, the largest ever unveiled. The Wall for Business will be available globally beginning at ISE 2020.

You can find out more details about Samsung’s high end displays for business over at their website at the link below.

Source Samsung

