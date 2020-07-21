Samsung is launching five new devices at Samsung Unpacked

Samsung Unpacked takes place next month on the 50th of August, the main focus of the event will be the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones,

Samsung Mobile CEO, Dr. TM Roh, recently revealed that Samsung will be launching five new ‘power’ devices at their press event next month, you can see what he had to say below.

At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go. They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)

As I chart Samsung Mobile’s future, I’d like to share three strategic priorities I’ve been focusing on. They’re bold and forward-leaning, but that’s what Samsung has always been about. Instead of playing it safe, we take risks and move fast. Instead of waiting for others, we set the direction for the rest of the industry. Even in these difficult times, I know that these pillars will keep our focus squarely where it needs to be: on our customers.

The five new devices we are expecting are the Galaxy Note 20 range of smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Tab S7 tablets, the Galaxy Buds Live and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Source Samsung

