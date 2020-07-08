More Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 photos appear online

We already know what the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will look like and now the device has appeared online in some more photos.

The latest photos were posted on Twitter by The Tech Guy and were obtained from the NCC Certtifications, they show a number of different versions.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

Via NCC certification pic.twitter.com/j0DUtgWkzx — the_tech_guy (@_the_tech_guy) July 7, 2020

There will be two sizes of the Galaxy Watch 3, one is a 41mm model which will feature a 1.2 inch display and a 45mm model which will come with a 1.4 inch display. The will both feature 1GB of RAM and comes with 8GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch 3 will have a range of fitness and health sensors including an ECG and Blood Pressure Monitor and more.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is rumored to launch on the 22nd of July, the device will start at $400 and the top model will retail for $600.

Source The Tech Guy, Sammobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals