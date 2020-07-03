Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 pricing revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 could launch this month, the device was originally supposed to launch with Galaxy Note 20 at a press event in August, although a recent rumor suggested it was coming on the 22nd of July.

According to Evan Blass the new Galaxy Watch 3 will start at $400 and the top model will cost $600, there will be a number of different models available.

There will be two different sizes available, a 41mm model which will feature a 1.2 inch display and a 45mm model which will come with a 1.4 inch display.

Both devices will come with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage and they will have a range of fitness and health sensors including an ECG and Blood Pressure Monitor.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals