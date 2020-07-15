Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus LTE appears at the FCC

We know that there will be a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus, now it would appear that there will also be an LTE version of the device.

A Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus LTE was recently spotted at the FCC with the model number N985F, the listing also revealed that the handset will be available in single SIM and dual SIM variants.

The device will be announced at Samsung Unpacked next month, the event will take place on the 5th of August 2020 and will be an online only event.

There will be three models in the new Galaxy Note range, this will include the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. We will also see a range of other device at the event, like the new Galaxy Tab S7+ and more.

Source MySmartPrice

