Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is coming on August 5th

The Samsung Unpacked event for the new Galaxy Note 20 takes place on the 5th of August, we had heard rumors that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 would also be launching at the event. There had been speculation that it would launch later in the year.

Samsung has now confirmed this on Twitter and you can see the tweet from them below which confirmed the second generation Galaxy Fold will launch at Samsung Unpacked.

A new look unfolds.

05.08.2020 pic.twitter.com/OHaF4zCy2C — Samsung UK (@SamsungUK) July 19, 2020

The device is rumored to come with a 7.59 inch folding display with a 2213 x 1689 resolution, it will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and it will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Other rumored specifications include single 10 megapixel Selfie camera and three rear cameras, the three rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel sensor and two 12 megapixel sensor. We will have more details about the handset next month.

Source Samsung

