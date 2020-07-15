Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may be unveiled next month after all

We have heard a number of rumors recently that have suggested that the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will not be announced at Samsung Unpacked next month.

According to a recent report, Samsung will announce their Galaxy Z Fold 2 at next months event, but the handset will not go on sale until later in the year.

Fold 2 fans, confirmed with my sources that it will be announced at Unpacked, although may not ship till as late as early October. Assembly starts in September. Also, why are leakers/media saying 7.7″. As we said on 4/20, it is 7.59″…No change. pic.twitter.com/CBJ380tYnb — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 15, 2020

The second generation Galaxy Fold 2 will apparently not be available to buy until October and the display size will be the same as the current model, 7.59 inches with a 2213 x 1689 resolution.

The handset will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and it will have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It will apparently have a single 10 megapixel Selfie camera and three rear cameras, the three rear cameras will include a 64 megapixel sensor and two 12 megapixel sensor.

We will have more information about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 smartphone when it is made official next month, the Samsung Unpacked event takes place on the 5th of August.

Source Sammobile

