Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may not launch in August

Samsung is holding a press event on the 5th of August for the Galaxy Note 20, we were also expecting to see other devices at the event like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

According to max Weinbach, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will not appear at the Samsung Unpacked event in August.

Fold 2 isn’t happening at Unpacked. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 11, 2020

It is not clear as yet on when the second generation Galaxy Fold smartphone will launch if it is not coming at next months press event.

We are expecting to see a number of devices at the event, as well as the new Galaxy Note 2 there will also be some new Galaxy Buds, a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G and more.

Source Sammobile

