Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to launch as Galaxy Z Fold 2

It looks like Samsung is changing the name of their Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone slightly, this years model will be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The name is similar to that of the Galaxy Z Flip, we are also expecting to see this device along with the new Galaxy Z Fold 2 at Samsung’s press event next month.

This will tie all of Samsung’s folding smartphones under their Galaxy Z brand, so it makes sense for Samsung to change the name for this years handset.

We are also expecting to see a number of other devices at Samsung’s press event next month, this will include the new Galaxy Note 20 range and also the new Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets.

Samsung are rumored to be holding their Samsung Unpcked event on the 5th of August, the event will be online only this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source Sammmobile

