The Next-Gen Charging Upgrade You Actually Need for Summer Travel and Beyond

As the summer travel season kicks into high gear, our dependency on mobile devices reaches its peak. Whether you are navigating unfamiliar European streets via GPS, capturing 4K beach vlogs, or prepping your gear for the upcoming back-to-school season, a dead battery isn’t just an inconvenience—it’s a disruption to your entire day.

Compounding this challenge is the evolution of modern smartphones. Flagship devices demand more power and faster refueling speeds than ever before. Yet, the portable power bank market has long been flooded with bulky, brick-like external batteries that weigh down your pockets or slow-charging legacy bricks that take hours to top off your device.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2026 (June 23–26), INIU has introduced two new portable charging solutions designed for travellers, commuters, and students. Combining Qi2.2 wireless charging technology with ultra-compact 45W wired charging, the new products aim to deliver fast, convenient power in a more portable form factor.

If you are looking to streamline your everyday carry (EDC) or secure the ultimate travel companion at an unbeatable Prime Day value, these two game-changing devices deserve a spot in your bag.

1. INIU SnapGo Air (P781): Sleek Power, Solid Confidence

If cords feel like a relic of the past, the newly launched INIU SnapGo Air (P781) focuses on delivering a convenient wireless charging experience in an exceptionally slim form factor. Fresh off its official launch on June 11, 2026, the SnapGo Air arrives as the slimmest Qi2.2 magnetic power bank in the entire industry. Its core philosophy? Act as a natural, lightweight extension of your phone for premium, everyday convenience.

The Qi2.2 Wireless Revolution

Qi2.2 introduces higher wireless charging speeds and improved efficiency compared to previous generations of Qi charging technology. The SnapGo Air leverages this next-generation certification to deliver a staggering 25W wireless output.

To put that into perspective, testing reveals that the SnapGo Air can charge an iPhone 17 Pro to 50% in just 33 minutes. Standard, legacy 7.5W Qi devices take a agonizing 63 minutes to hit that same mark. That means the SnapGo Air delivers a net time savings of up to 30 minutes, freeing you from being tethered to a wall or carrying a wire on the go.

Impossibly Thin Premium Ergonomics

Wireless magnetic chargers often suffer from being awkwardly thick blocks that make holding your phone a chore. The SnapGo Air addresses this challenge with a significantly slimmer design:

Ultra-Slim Profile: It measures an impossibly thin 0.5 inches (13.8 mm) thick.

It measures an impossibly thin 0.5 inches (13.8 mm) thick. Premium Materials: Crafted with a sleek, anodized aluminum body and a premium soft-touch finish, it blends seamlessly against the back of your phone while offering a comfortable, ergonomic grip.

Crafted with a sleek, anodized aluminum body and a premium soft-touch finish, it blends seamlessly against the back of your phone while offering a comfortable, ergonomic grip. 13N Ultra-Strong Magnetic Grip: You don’t have to worry about the pack slipping off while dropping your phone into a backpack or using it actively while walking. Its high-intensity 13N magnetic alignment ensures the charger remains firmly anchored to compatible devices, fully supporting the iPhone 12 through 17 series as well as compatible magnetic audio cases.

The Dual-Tasking USB-C GoCord

One of the more practical features of the SnapGo Air is its integrated USB-C GoCord. INIU integrated a minimalist, dual-tasking “GoCord” into the SnapGo Air. This built-in line serves two vital purposes. First, it acts as an urgent 45W wired charging output when you need immediate power, capable of rocketing an iPhone 17 Pro from 20% to 78% battery in just 25 minutes. Second, it functions as a built-in recharge cable, allowing you to top up the power bank itself in a rapid 1.8 hours.

All of this performance is tracked via a clean, side-mounted digital power indicator that displays critical diagnostics without adding any visual clutter to the device’s gorgeous aesthetic.

Prime Day Pricing & Where to Buy (June 23–26)

The SnapGo Air is launching its very first promotional window during Prime Day 2026, making it the perfect time to adopt the new Qi2.2 ecosystem.

Region / Currency Standard MSRP Prime Day Price Exclusive Discount United States ($) $54.99 $49.49 10% Off United Kingdom (£) £49.99 £44.99 5% Off

2. INIU Pocket Rocket P50: Macaron-Sized, Rocket-Charged

For users looking for a compact power bank without compromising on charging performance, the INIU Pocket Rocket P50 combines a pocket-friendly design with high-speed charging capabilities. Dubbed “Macaron-Sized, Rocket-Charged,” this device completely redefines what a high-capacity power bank looks like.

Engineering the Smallest 10,000mAh 45W Charger

Historically, if you wanted 45W of power to fast-charge a flagship phone or a tablet, you had to carry a portable battery the size of a hard drive. The Pocket Rocket P50 is officially the smallest 10,000mAh 45W power bank on the market, combining an ultra-compact lifestyle footprint with elite, high-performance hardware.

Effortless Portability & Style: Weighing in at a mere 160g—which is literally lighter than a standard pack of biscuits—the P50 is designed to slide invisibly into small pockets, minimalist everyday crossbodies, or rugged outdoor gear. It serves as a sleek addition to your personal style rather than a cumbersome utility tool.

Weighing in at a mere 160g—which is literally lighter than a standard pack of biscuits—the P50 is designed to slide invisibly into small pockets, minimalist everyday crossbodies, or rugged outdoor gear. It serves as a sleek addition to your personal style rather than a cumbersome utility tool. Flash Charging Capabilities: Despite its compact size, the Pocket Rocket P50 supports charging speeds typically associated with much larger power banks. The 45W wired fast charging output is fully optimized for the latest mobile ecosystems. In laboratory testing utilizing the iPhone 17, the P50 proved capable of powering the smartphone up to 70% in just 25 minutes. Furthermore, power users will appreciate that it fully supports Samsung’s stringent Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol.

Despite its compact size, the Pocket Rocket P50 supports charging speeds typically associated with much larger power banks. The 45W wired fast charging output is fully optimized for the latest mobile ecosystems. In laboratory testing utilizing the iPhone 17, the P50 proved capable of powering the smartphone up to 70% in just 25 minutes. Furthermore, power users will appreciate that it fully supports Samsung’s stringent Super Fast Charging 2.0 protocol. Rapid Self-Recharge: A power bank is only useful if it’s ready to go when you are. The P50 boasts a rapid internal recharge rate, letting you juice the power bank itself from 0% to 100% in approximately 2 hours.

Next-Level Thermal Management & Safety

Delivering 45W charging output from such a compact device requires careful thermal management and power regulation. INIU addressed this by implementing an advanced safety ecosystem designed specifically for high-mobility environments.

The P50 features a Next-Level Thermal Management System backed by Temp-Guard multi-tab battery cells, which distribute thermal loads evenly across the hardware. Inside, an NVIDIA-grade inductor optimizes energy conversion efficiency, while an integrated E-Marker safety chip strictly regulates voltage and current overhead. Users can monitor everything in real-time via a beautifully integrated, heat-dissipating digital display that shows exact battery percentages without trapping warmth.

Prime Day Pricing & Where to Buy (June 23–26)

As a premier Prime Day highlight, the Pocket Rocket P50 is seeing a direct price drop across regions, making it a highly lucrative upgrade. Additionally, buyers looking through the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) store can access custom engraving options, turning this tech essential into a highly personalized gift for graduates or travelers.

Region / Platform Original MSRP Prime Day Price Exclusive Discount United States (Amazon) $32.99 $29.69 10% Off Amazon UK £32.99 £29.69 10% Off

Which INIU Charger Fits Your Lifestyle?

While both products are designed to keep devices charged while away from a wall outlet, they target slightly different users.

The INIU Pocket Rocket P50 is aimed at travellers and power users who prioritise maximum charging performance in the smallest possible package. With its 10,000mAh capacity and 45W output, it is well-suited to smartphones, tablets, and other USB-C devices.

The INIU SnapGo Air (P781), meanwhile, focuses on convenience and everyday portability. Its Qi2.2-certified 25W wireless charging, slim aluminium construction and magnetic attachment system make it particularly appealing for iPhone users who prefer a cable-free charging experience.

If you are a power user who frequently travels with a smartphone, tablet, and wireless earbuds, the INIU Pocket Rocket P50 is a must-have. Its 45W output, massive 10,000mAh capacity, and ultra-miniature footprint make it a titan for long flights and heavy travel itineraries.

On the other hand, if you want a clutter-free, cable-less lifestyle where your backup battery feels like an integrated piece of your phone, the INIU SnapGo Air is the gold standard. Its industry-leading Qi2.2 speeds and impossibly thin aluminum profile make it the quintessential everyday carry item for commuters and students heading back to school.

With Prime Day discounts available from June 23 to June 26, both products offer an opportunity to upgrade your portable charging setup ahead of summer travel, outdoor activities, and the back-to-school season. Whether you prefer ultra-fast wired charging or the convenience of Qi2.2 wireless power, INIU’s latest releases are designed to help keep your devices powered throughout the day.



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