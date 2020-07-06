Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to come with 25W fast charging

Samsung will be unveiling a number of devices at their Samsung Unpacked event next month, one of them is the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

We have already heard a number of rumors about the new Galaxy Fold 2 and now it looks like we have some more details about the handset.

The device has recently received its 3C Certification in China and this has revealed that it will come with a 25W fast charger.

We also heard previously that the device would come with an Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) display, the previous version of the handset comes with a plastic display. The device will also come with a 4365 mAh battery which is split into two different batteries.

Samsung are expected to make their new Galaxy Fold 2 official next month, along with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the new Samsung Galaxy Tab tablet, as soon as we get some more details about all of these devices we will let you know.

Source Mysmartprice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals