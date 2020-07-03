Mytsic Bronze Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Leaked

We recently saw a Mystic Bronze color for the new Galaxy Note 20 and now it looks like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will also be available in the same color.

The new Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to be launched along with the Galaxy Note 20 at a press event next month.

The device will come with a 6.7 inch folding AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2636 X 1080 pixels and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor.

We are also expecting the handset to have 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and features a 10 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls and a 12 megapixel camera on the back for photos and videos.

Source Evan Blass, GSM Arena

