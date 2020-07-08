Samsung Galaxy Note 20 press event scheduled for 5th of August

The rumors were correct, Samsung will hold its Galaxy Note 20 press event on the 5th of August 2020, Samsung has now officially announced it new Samsung Unpacked event.

The event will take place online and it will be live streamed from Samsung’s website on the 5th of August at 10 a.m ET (3PM UK Time).

The desire to make meaningful connections and to stay productive are constants in a world of change. Our mobile devices need to be ready to help us stay in touch with what matters most and give us new ways to work and play.

On August 5, join us for a Galaxy Unpacked virtual event to explore our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life. Live streaming of the event will be available at Samsung Global Newsroom, Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET.

Samsung will be announcing a range of new devices at the event, this will include the new Galaxy Note 20, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+.

You can find out more information about the event over at Samsung at the link below, we should have more details about the above devices before they are made official.

Source Samsung

