Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G listed on Samsung’s support site

It looks like there will be a 5G version of the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet as it was recently listed on Samsung’s support site in Germany.

We recently heard that this new Android tablet would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ mobile processor and it will also come with two RAM options 6GB and 8GB.

The tablet will be available in a choice of storage options including 128GB and 256GB and there will be two display sizes, 11 inches and 12.4 inches both will have a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ will come with a 9800 mAh battery, the only details we do not know about the device is what cameras it will feature.

Samsung are expected to launch their new Galaxy Tab S7+ at a press event in August with the Galaxy Note 20, the event is expected to take place on the 5th of August.

