Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event rumored to take place 5th August

Samsung normally launches its new Galaxy Note smartphones in August, this is when we are expecting to see the Galaxy Note 20 and now it looks like we may have a date for the event.

According to a recent report the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 press event will take place on the 5th of August 2020.

The event will be an online only event due to the COVID-19 outbreak, this will be Samsung’s first ever online only Galaxy Unpacked event.

We are expecting to see at least two possibly three versions of the Galaxy Note 20 at the event, we are also expecting to see the new Galaxy Fold 2 and possibly the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

This years handsets are expected to get a range of upgrades, the top model will come with the same 108 megapixel camera as the Galaxy S20, although it will only feature 50x zoom not 100x zoom.

Source Donga, Sammobile

