Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and S Pen appears at the FCC

We recently heard that the new Galaxy Note 20 range could go on sale on the 21st of August. The handsets are expected to be announced on the 5th of August and now the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has been spotted at the FCC.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra recently appeared at the FCC along with a new Samsung S Pen, two model numbers were listed, SM-N986U and SM-N986U1, the new S Pen had the model number EJPN980.

We previously heard that the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra will come with a 6.87 inch display with a resolution of 3096 x 1444 pixels and it will have a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The handset will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and 12GB of RAM, there may also be a 16GB of RAM option and there will be a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The New Note 20 Ultra will come with a 108 megapixel camera with 50x zoom, plus a 12 megapixel and 13 megapixel camera on the back, we do not know what Selfie camera the handset will have.

As soon as we get some more information about Samsung’s new Note 20 range of smartphones we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

