Samsung Exynos Connect U100 ultra-wideband SoC introduced

Samsung has this week introduced its new first ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset, the Exynos Connect U100. Offering single-digit centimeter accuracy, the new Samsung Exynos Connect U100 UWB SoC has been specifically created for applications such as mobile, automotive and Internet of Things (IoT) thanks to its ability to offering precise distance and location information. The U100 integrates radio frequency (RF), baseband, embedded Flash (eFlash) memory and power management IP into a single chip, making it ideal for use in compact devices says Samsung.

As well as introducing their first ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset Samsung has also unveiled the new ‘Exynos Connect‘ brand. Created to consolidates its short-range wireless communication solutions, such as UWB, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. Samsung’s Exynos Connect U100 has been certified by the FiRa Consortium, an industry-led non-profit organization that certifies UWB products for conformity to interoperability standards. The U100 also complies with the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key Release 3.0, a standard designed to store, authenticate and exchange digital keys for vehicles, enabling U100-equipped smartphones to securely communicate digital key information with vehicles.

Our Exynos Connect U100 combines sophisticated ranging and positioning capabilities with strong security to enable hyper-connectivity between people and everyday objects, fueling a range of new applications in positioning and location tracking,” said Joonsuk Kim, Executive Vice President of the Connectivity Development Team at Samsung Electronics. “Building on our technology leadership in communications technologies, we are committed to driving innovation in short-range communication solutions to transform the way we connect and relate to the world around us.”

Samsung Exynos SoC

UWB is a short-range wireless communication technology that operates over a broad frequency spectrum, allowing for fast data transfers at low power. With its ability to capture highly accurate spatial and directional data, UWB is growing in popularity across various industries including those that deal with remote payments, smart keys, smart homes and smart factories.

“Leveraging time of arrival (ToA) and 3D angle of arrival (AoA) measurements, Samsung’s Exynos Connect U100 provides an accuracy of single-digit centimeters and under five degrees. This makes it especially useful when tracking location in challenging indoor environments where GPS is unavailable as well as for AR and VR applications that require exact and real-time tracking of moving people.”

Source : Samsung





