Samsung unveils industry first 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM

Samsung has unveiled its new 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM which is an industry first and the company has said it will begin mass production of this new RAM next year.

The new 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM is designed for advanced computing including Ai applications, and data centers and it comes with industry-leading efficiency and power.

“Our 12nm-range DRAM will be a key enabler in driving market-wide adoption of DDR5 DRAM,” said Jooyoung Lee, Executive Vice President of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics. “With exceptional performance and power efficiency, we expect our new DRAM to serve as the foundation for more sustainable operations in areas such as next-generation computing, data centers and AI-driven systems.”

“Innovation often requires close collaboration with industry partners to push the bounds of technology,” said Joe Macri, Senior VP, Corporate Fellow and Client, Compute and Graphics CTO at AMD. “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with Samsung, particularly on introducing DDR5 memory products that are optimized and validated on ‘Zen’ platforms.”

This technological leap was made possible through the use of a new high-κ material that increases cell capacitance and proprietary design technology that improves critical circuit characteristics. Combined with advanced, multi-layer extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, the new DRAM features the industry’s highest die density, which enables a 20 percent gain in wafer productivity.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung 12nm-Class DDR5 DRAM over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung





