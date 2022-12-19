Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphone launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy A04e smartphone was made official back in October and now the handset is launching in India.

The device is launching along with the Galaxy A04 and the A04s and pricing for the handsets starts at INR 9,299 which is about $112.

As a reminder, the Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and it comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. If you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear. On the rear of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. It also comes with a 5000 mAh battery, and it will come in a choice of three colors, Green, Copper, and Black.

Source GSM Arena





