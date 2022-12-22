Samsung creates 360 degree circular LED screen (Video)

Samsung has created a new 360 degree circular LED screen for a new flagship attraction, “Chasseurs de Tornades” (Tornado Hunters), at the Futuroscope theme park in Poitiers, France.

This massive circular display is 17 meters in diameter and eight meters high, it has a total surface area of 420 square meters.

The new attraction, Chasseurs de Tornades, is the result of four years of diligent work between the FMD team and Samsung, an industry leader in the global signage market for the past 13 consecutive years.1 The collaboration has produced a completely immersive audience experience through the use of cutting-edge audiovisual technology.

The concept behind the attraction is an exciting adventure where viewers confront nature’s most extreme elements, plunging them into an immersive whirlwind experience created by Samsung. Based on the story of Chasseurs de Tornades, visitors follow a team of researchers in their all-terrain vehicle in pursuit of tornadoes.

Sitting atop a dynamic rotating platform, guests come face-to-face with the intensity of a powerful tornado on the largest circular LED wall in Europe. The enormous LED wall from Samsung measures 17 meters in diameter by eight meters high with a total surface area of 420 square meters, making it the largest LED screen of this type in an amusement park that Samsung has installed in the world.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung 360 degree circular LED Screen over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals