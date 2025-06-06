5 RISC-V Single-Board Computers Tested : Performance, Benchmarks, Features and Insights

What if the future of computing wasn’t locked behind proprietary architectures? Imagine a world where developers and hobbyists alike could harness the power of open source hardware to build, innovate, and experiment freely. Enter the realm of RISC-V single-board computers (SBCs)—a burgeoning ecosystem that’s challenging the dominance of ARM and x86 platforms. With their modular design, growing software support, and promise of customization, RISC-V SBCs are capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts everywhere. But how do they actually perform in real-world scenarios? Are they ready to rival their more established counterparts, or do they still have a long way to go?

In this exploration, Explaining Computers put five RISC-V SBCs—Orange Pi RV2, Banana Pi BPI F3, Cyped Lite Pi 3A, Milk 5 Jupiter, and Vision 52—to the test. From performance benchmarks and software compatibility to storage speeds and power efficiency, each board offers a unique glimpse into the strengths and growing pains of the RISC-V ecosystem. Whether you’re a developer seeking an open source alternative or a tinkerer curious about their potential, this comparison will reveal surprising insights and critical trade-offs. As we navigate the highs and lows of these boards, one question lingers: could RISC-V truly redefine the future of computing?

RISC-V SBCs Overview

Performance Benchmarks: A Diverse Range of Results

Performance testing revealed significant variability across the five boards. Synthetic benchmarks, such as Geekbench 6, exposed inconsistencies, with some boards underperforming or even failing to complete the tests. The Vision 52 excelled in Silverbench, outperforming its peers in specific tasks, but its Geekbench scores were less impressive, highlighting uneven performance across different metrics.

In real-world scenarios, such as applying a Lava filter to images, the Milk 5 Jupiter emerged as the top performer, closely followed by the Orange Pi RV2 and Vision 52. These results underscore the importance of workload-specific optimization in RISC-V hardware and software integration. While some boards excel in certain tasks, others struggle, reflecting the ongoing development challenges within the RISC-V ecosystem.

Software Compatibility: Progress with Persistent Challenges

Software support is a critical factor influencing the adoption of RISC-V SBCs. Most of the tested boards have received recent operating system updates, improving functionality and performance. However, the Cyped Lite Pi 3A faced severe software issues, significantly limiting its usability and making it less viable for practical applications.

The Vision 52, while functional, encountered challenges due to outdated software, which hindered its performance in specific scenarios. In contrast, the Milk 5 Jupiter and Banana Pi BPI F3 demonstrated strong compatibility with widely used operating systems like Debian and Red Hat, showcasing the progress being made in the RISC-V software ecosystem. These developments indicate that while RISC-V software is maturing, further improvements are necessary to ensure a seamless and reliable user experience.

Top 5 RISC-V SBCs Compared

Storage Performance: The Importance of NVMe SSDs

Storage performance varied significantly among the boards, with NVMe SSDs delivering the most impressive results. Four of the five SBCs achieved respectable NVMe speeds, averaging around 600 MB/s, making them suitable for applications requiring fast and reliable data access. This performance positions NVMe SSDs as the preferred storage option for users seeking optimal speed and efficiency.

However, microSD card performance lagged behind, with the Vision 52 recording a particularly slow speed of just 21 MB/s. This limitation could pose a bottleneck for users relying on microSD storage for data-intensive tasks. These findings emphasize the importance of NVMe SSDs for users prioritizing storage performance, especially in scenarios where speed and reliability are critical.

Power Efficiency: A Strong Showing Across the Boards

Power efficiency is a key consideration for embedded systems, IoT applications, and other use cases where energy consumption is a priority. The tested boards demonstrated commendable energy efficiency, with idle power consumption ranging from 3.1W on the Cyped Lite Pi 3A to 7.4W on the Milk 5 Jupiter.

Under load, the Orange Pi RV2 stood out as the most efficient, consuming just 6.2W, while the Milk 5 Jupiter peaked at 10.1W. These results suggest that RISC-V SBCs are well-suited for energy-conscious applications, though further optimization could enhance their appeal for power-sensitive use cases. The balance between performance and power consumption remains a critical factor for developers and users exploring RISC-V technology.

Media Playback: 1080p Streaming and Beyond

Media playback is a common use case for SBCs, and most of the tested boards handled 1080p streaming without significant issues. However, the Vision 52 struggled with higher resolutions, performing better at 720p. This limitation may deter users seeking a seamless media experience, particularly when compared to ARM-based alternatives that excel in high-resolution playback.

On the other hand, the Milk 5 Jupiter and Orange Pi RV2 stood out for their smooth playback capabilities, making them strong contenders for multimedia applications. Their ability to handle 1080p streaming reliably positions them as viable options for users prioritizing media performance.

Key Insights and Future Potential

Among the tested boards, the Milk 5 Jupiter and Orange Pi RV2 emerged as the most well-rounded options. Their strong performance, robust software compatibility, and efficient power usage make them appealing choices for developers and enthusiasts exploring RISC-V technology. The Vision 52 and Banana Pi BPI F3 also showed promise, particularly in scenarios requiring reliable software support. However, the Cyped Lite Pi 3A’s significant software limitations hinder its practicality for most users.

Looking ahead, the future of RISC-V SBCs appears promising. Software ecosystems are steadily improving, with upcoming releases like Debian 13 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux expected to enhance compatibility and performance. While RISC-V SBCs currently trail behind ARM and x86 platforms in desktop and server applications, their open source nature and ongoing development suggest significant potential for growth and innovation. As the ecosystem matures, RISC-V SBCs could become a compelling alternative for a wide range of applications, from embedded systems to personal computing.

As RISC-V technology continues to evolve, its potential to disrupt the SBC market grows. These boards offer a glimpse into what’s possible, paving the way for broader adoption and innovation in the years to come.

