New BeagleV-Fire FPGA and RISC-V Single Board Computer

BeagleBoard, a prominent player in the field of single-board computers (SBCs), has recently unveiled its latest product, the BeagleV-Fire. This advanced SBC is powered by Microchip’s PolarFire MPFS025T FCVG484E, a 5x core RISC-V System on Chip (SoC) that includes an integrated FPGA fabric. The BeagleV-Fire is the latest addition to the BeagleV series of SBCs, marking a significant step towards making computer architecture more accessible and encouraging open-source hardware development.

The BeagleV-Fire SBC has been thoughtfully designed to accommodate a wide range of applications. These include Internet of Things (IoT) devices, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), and embedded systems. It utilizes the RISC-V instruction set architecture (ISA), an open-source hardware instruction set that allows for increased customization and flexibility in system design.

Moreover, the BeagleV-Fire incorporates FPGA fabric, a versatile technology that enables the creation of custom digital circuits. This combination of RISC-V SoC and FPGA fabric provides a high level of customization, making the BeagleV-Fire a useful tool for developers and enthusiasts.

BeagleV-Fire RISC-V SBC

The BeagleV-Fire SBC features a RISC-V CPU, which offers a high-performance, energy-efficient solution for processing tasks. It also includes a variety of memory options, such as eMMC, LPDDR4 RAM, and a microSD card socket, providing ample storage and memory capacity for various applications.

In terms of networking and connectivity, the BeagleV-Fire offers Gigabit Ethernet, M.2 Key E, and a WiFi module. It also includes USB Type-C and Serial debug connectivity options. For expansion, the board includes a SYZYGY interface, a CSI connector, and cape header pins, allowing a wide range of add-on boards to be connected.

The BeagleV-Fire is designed with an open-source hardware approach, promoting collaboration and innovation within the technology community. It is also compatible with Linux systems, specifically Ubuntu, further enhancing its versatility and user-friendliness.

The BeagleV-Fire is powered by Microchip’s PolarFire FPGA SoC IC, a key component that enables asymmetric processing, energy efficiency, and security and reliability for intelligent edge applications. This combination of the PolarFire FPGA SoC IC and the RISC-V architecture creates new opportunities for innovation within the open-source community.

Availability and Pricing

The BeagleV-Fire is expected to make a significant impact in the world of SBCs and is now available priced at $150. The BeagleV-Fire aims to bring a new level of power, flexibility, and open-source collaboration to the world of single-board computers.

The BeagleV-Fire represents a noteworthy advancement in the field of SBCs. With its powerful RISC-V CPU, FPGA fabric, and a host of other features, it offers a versatile platform for a wide range of applications. Its open-source design and Linux compatibility further enhance its appeal, making it a promising tool for developers, hobbyists, and technology enthusiasts. The BeagleV-Fire is poised to make a significant contribution to the landscape of single-board computers, fostering a new era of innovation and collaboration.



