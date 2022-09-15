V853 RISC-V E907 core open source AI vision dev kit

Joining the previously announced ULX4M dev board is another dev kit in the form of the V853. Offering an open source dev kit with an Arm Cortex-A7 core, a RISC-V E907 core, a 1-TOPS NPU, a 7-inch LCD screen, two cameras, and everything else your AI-vision applications might require says its developers.

Soon to be available from the Crowd Supply website the hardware feature an Allwinner’s powerful V853 SoC, which includes a 1-GHz Arm Cortex-A7 core, a 600-MHz RISC-V E907 core, and a 1-TOPS NPU. It does so by integrating several additional modules that, together, provide 512 MB of DDR3 memory, 8 GB of eMMC storage, SD-card support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, SD-card support, USB connectivity, dual microphones, a dual-camera interface, IT-CUT, a screen interface, a battery interface, an RTC battery, buttons, power management, a speaker, GPS support, a G-SENSOR interface, JTAG, I²S, and UART, among other features.

RISC-V AI vision dev kit

“The development board integrates Allwinner V853 main control, 512M DDR, 8G eMMC, WiFi/BT, Ethernet, SD card, USB, dual microphone, dual camera interface, IT-CUT, screen interface, battery interface, buttons, power management module , battery interface, RTC battery, speaker interface, GPS interface, G-SENSOR interface, GPS interface, JTAG, I2S, UART and other modules. V853 Dev Board is also equipped with a 7-inch MIPI-LCD screen, a dual-camera module, and official support for a Tina Linux system based on version 4.9 of the Linux kernel and Uboot 2018.”

“Allwinner is a popular SoC-design company in China. They have produced designs for smart-car, smart-home, and smart-industry solutions as well as other products, including wireless SoCs. AWOL and Whycan, both subsidiaries of Allwinner, are the organizations behind V853 Dev Board, which is an SoC designed specifically for AI-vision applications.”

For more details on the RISC-V development kit for AI vision and more jump over to the Crowd Supply website to register your interest.

Source : Crowd Supply : V853



