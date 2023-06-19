EU : Phone batteries to be user replaceable by 2027

This month at the European Parliament has approved new rules for the design, production and waste management of all types of batteries sold in the EU. The new rules provide more stringent targets for waste collection, recycling efficiency, and material recovery, tougher sustainability, performance and labelling requirements, a due diligence policy to address social and environmental risks and that portable batteries in appliances will be easier to replace.

In a significant stride towards more sustainable and efficient energy usage, the European Parliament has recently ratified a series of new regulations aimed at the design, production, and waste management of all types of batteries sold within the European Union. These rules, which were agreed upon with the Council, address the entire life cycle of batteries, from their creation to their end-of-life phase.

User replaceable phone batteries

The following are key provisions outlined by the new regulation:

Carbon Footprint Declaration: All electric vehicle (EV) batteries, light means of transport (LMT) batteries (such as those used in electric scooters and bicycles), and rechargeable industrial batteries with a capacity above 2 kWh will need to come with a compulsory carbon footprint declaration and label. User-friendly Design: Portable batteries in devices will need to be designed in such a way that consumers can easily remove and replace them on their own. Digital Battery Passport: A digital battery passport will be introduced for LMT batteries, industrial batteries with a capacity above 2 kWh, and EV batteries. Due Diligence Policy: All economic operators, excluding small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), will need to adopt a due diligence policy. Waste Collection Targets: The regulation sets stricter waste collection targets for portable batteries (45% by 2023, 63% by 2027, and 73% by 2030) and LMT batteries (51% by 2028 and 61% by 2031). Materials Recovery: Minimum levels of materials to be recovered from waste batteries have been set as follows: lithium – 50% by 2027 and 80% by 2031; cobalt, copper, lead, and nickel – 90% by 2027 and 95% by 2031. Recycled Content: Minimum levels of recycled content from manufacturing and consumer waste for use in new batteries have been established, with targets set for specific years following the regulation’s entry into force.

This regulation represents a significant shift towards a more circular economy, reducing environmental and social impacts at all stages of the battery life cycle. The initiative aligns with the European Green Deal, the Circular Economy Action Plan, and the New Industrial Strategy, addressing citizens’ expectations to bolster European energy security, establish green infrastructure, and build a circular economy.

The new measures are not only good for the environment but also beneficial for the economy. Batteries will become safer, function better, and be easier to remove, greatly benefiting consumers. They also aim to foster a stronger EU recycling industry, particularly for lithium, and enhance the competitiveness of the overall industrial sector.

As we look towards the future, it’s clear that these measures could set the bar high, potentially becoming a benchmark for the global battery market. With the Council’s formal endorsement and the regulation’s subsequent publication in the EU Official Journal, a new era of sustainable, durable, and better-performing batteries is on the horizon.

Source: EUP



