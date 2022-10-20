Benchmarking Android, iOS, Linux, MacOS and Windows

If you are searching for a way to compare how powerful different devices are you might be interested in a new benchmarking comparison test released by Basemark this week in the form of the GPUScore Sacred Path. Providing the worlds only cross-platform GPU benchmark system, that includes the latest GPU technologies such as Variable Rate Shading (VRS) the benchmarking tool supports Android, iOS, Linux, macOS and Windows.

“Game developers need a thorough understanding of performance across the device range to optimize the use of the same assets across a maximum device range. GPU vendors and device manufacturers can compare their products with competitor products, which allows them to develop new product ranges with the correct targeting. In addition, Sacred Path is a true asset for media reviewing any GPU-equipped devices.”

Benchmarking Tool

“There are benchmarks for subcategories of devices, like GPUScore: The Expedition for smartphones, and GPUScore: Relic of Life for high-end gaming PCs. But without a cross-platform benchmark, it is hard to understand how these device and performance ranges reflect onto each other. Hence Sacred Path allows cross-platform and cross-device comparison, comparing devices of different categories and operating systems while supporting the latest and future hardware. “

“Sacred Path is a unique true cross-platform benchmarking tool. It is bold to develop a cross-platform benchmark that employs the exact workload and technical features on all targeted environments, allowing the user to compare graphics performances between smartphones and desktops- without any compromises. A series of advanced optimizations have been conducted to make the benchmark relevant for the whole range of targeted devices. In addition, using features like VRS, advanced custom shaders, Ground Truth Ambient Occlusion (GTAO) or temporal anti-aliasing, we are sure that Sacred Path is the most advanced and relevant benchmark on the market “, said Mircea Cristea – GPUScore Product Owner. “

Source : Basemark



