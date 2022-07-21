FinalWire AIDA64 6.75 benchmarking tool released

FinalWire has this month released a new update making available its latest AIDA64 Extreme 6.75 benchmarking tool and suite of software. Offering users a streamlined diagnostic and benchmarking tool for personal, enthusiast and business use. The AIDA64 Engineer 6.75 software, offers a professional diagnostic and benchmarking solution for corporate IT technicians and engineers; the immediate availability of AIDA64 Business 6.75 software, an essential network management solution for small and medium scale enterprises; and the immediate availability of AIDA64 Network Audit 6.75 software, a dedicated network audit toolset to collect and manage corporate network inventories.

FinalWire AIDA64 update features

– Improved support for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards

– GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT, 6750 XT, 6950 XT

– GPU details for Glenfly Arise

– GPU details for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and GeForce GTX 1630

-Fixed: SMTP TLS 1.2 support

AIDA64 benchmarking tools

“We’ve created different AIDA64 editions for different needs. While AIDA64 Extreme fits perfectly into a home environment with all the important features a PC enthusiast would need, it hasn’t been designed to perform a detailed audit of a corporate network with hundreds of computers. The new AIDA64 update introduces improvements for AMD Zen 4 processors and AM5 motherboards, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and NVIDIA.”

For more information on which AIDA64 benchmarking tool and suite of applications is most suitable for your needs jump over to the official website by following the link below to compare the different products available from FinalWire.

Source : FinalWire

