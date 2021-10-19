FinalWire AIDA64 v6.50 PC diagnostics and hardware analysis tool update

A new update has been released by FinalWire for its AIDA64 v6.50 bringing with it support for Windows 11 and AMD 4700S processor, monitoring of sensor values on VoCore LCD displays, and supports the latest AMD and Intel CPU platforms as well as the new graphics and GPGPU computing technologies by both AMD and nVIDIA.

“AIDA64 Extreme is an industry-leading system information tool, loved by PC enthusiasts around the world, which not only provides extremely detailed information about both hardware and installed software, but also helps users diagnose issues and offers benchmarks to measure the performance of the computer.”

New features of FinalWire Releases AIDA64 v6.50 include :

Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows Server 2022 support

AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for AMD 4700S Cardinal CPU

Improved support for Intel Alder Lake CPU

Aqua Computer LeakShield sensor support

Improved support for processors with 64 or more cores

Matrix Orbital EVE4 and VoCore LCD support

Enhanced support for LGA-1700 motherboards

Support for VMware Workstation v16

Ramaxel AM620 and AV310 SSD support

GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 6600M and 6700M Series

GPU details for nVIDIA CMP 50HX, CMP 170HX, GeForce RTX 3000 LHR Series

“The AIDA64 product family for Windows PCs consists of three business editions and a home edition. The company’s flagship IT asset management offering with hardware diagnostic features is AIDA64 Business, while a dedicated network inventory solution called AIDA64 Network Audit is also available, for a lower license fee. Designed for corporate engineers and IT technicians, AIDA64 Engineer includes expert tools not available in AIDA64 Extreme, the home edition of the software. Today all four AIDA64 editions are updated to v6.50.”

Source : FinalWire : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals