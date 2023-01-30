Samsung receives Life Cycle Assessment Verification on product carbon footprint

Samsung has announced that it has received Life Cycle Assessment Verification on its product carbon footprint for semiconductors.

Samsung Electronics a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced that it has established a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) on the product carbon footprint of its semiconductor business and achieved verification from DNV, one of the world’s leading independent certification bodies.

LCA is a methodology for assessing environmental impacts throughout the lifecycle of commercial products, processes, or services, by quantifying the amount of energy, materials and waste discharge. In detail, on its semiconductors’ carbon footprint, Samsung’s LCA covers raw material extraction to chip manufacturing, assembling and testing. Its results are in accordance with ISO 14040, ISO 14044 and ISO 14067 to ensure credibility and transparency.

“Since 2019, we have been actively mobilizing efforts to measure and reduce the carbon emissions of our key memory and logic solutions,” said Dooguen Song, Executive Vice President of the Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Center at Samsung Electronics. “By leveraging LCA, we will be able to support our customers to achieve their carbon neutrality, as well as becoming more transparent on the environmental impact of the semiconductors we produce worldwide.”

“As a global expert in energy and environmental certification, DNV is pleased to have partnered with and to congratulate Samsung on successfully establishing its reliable LCA,” said JangSup Lee, CEO of DNV Business Assurance Korea. “Together with global business leaders like Samsung, we will continue to take part in creating a more sustainable environment in the future.”

