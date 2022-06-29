Citroen e-C4 X electric vehicle unveiled

Citroen has unveiled a new electric vehicle, the Citroen e-C4 X and the car will come with a range of 200 miles.

The Citroen e-C4 X features a 100kW 136 horsepower powertrain and it also comes wiht 100kW rapid charging.

The 100kW full-electric drivetrain is powerful and energetic, with 136hp and 260Nm of torque that is instantly available, a 0-62 mph time of 9.5-seconds in Sport mode and a top speed of 93 mph (where legally permitted). Furthermore, regenerative braking enables the driver to partially re-charge the 50kWh battery pack and increase range while on the move.

Three driving modes are available – Eco, Normal or Sport – activated by a mode selector on the centre console. Eco mode offers the highest levels of efficiency, Sport mode offers the highest levels of performance, while Normal mode balances the two.

Drivers can charge New ë-C4 X at public charging stations and at home. From a 7.4kW Wallbox, charging takes 7½ hours with a single-phase supply or as little as 5 hours with a three-phase electricity supply and the optional 11kW onboard charger. From a 100kW rapid public charger, the battery can charge from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes.

You can find out more details about the new Citroen e-C4 X over at Citreon at the link below, no pricing details have been revealed as yet.

Source Citroen

