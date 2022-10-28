Europe to ban new CO2 emitting cars by 2035

The European Commission has announced that it will ban all new CO2 emitting cars by 2035 in Europe, they are also looking to reduce emissions of new vehicles by 50 percent by 2030.

This will only be for new vehicles and does not cover existing vehicles, it will be interesting to see if carmakers are able to meet this new target for zero-emission vehicles.

Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal, Frans Timmermans, said: “The agreement sends a strong signal to industry and consumers: Europe is embracing the shift to zero-emission mobility. European carmakers are already proving they are ready to step up to the plate, with increasing and increasingly affordable electric cars coming to the market. The speed at which this change has happened over the past few years is remarkable. It is no wonder that this file is the first one in the entire Fit for 55 package where Member States and the European Parliament have come to a final deal.”

This clear signal to manufacturers and citizens will accelerate the production and sale of low- and zero-emission vehicles and put road transport on a firm path to climate neutrality by 2050. This new legislation will make the EU’s transport system more sustainable, provide cleaner air for Europeans and marks an important step in delivering the European Green Deal. It clearly shows the commitment of the EU to reach its climate goals and shows that Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is not slowing our clean energy transition but rather accelerating our work and making us progress faster to become the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050.

You can find out more details about Europe’s ban on CO2 emitting cars by 2035 over at the European Commission at the link below.

Source European Commission



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals