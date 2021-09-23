European Commission wants all devices to use USB-C in Europe

The European Commission wants all smartphones and tablets in Europe to use USB-C, this includes Apple’s iPhones which currently use Lightning cables.

The Eu are looking to make manufacturers in Europe use the USB-C standard on all devices, these new rules are designed to cut down on electronic waste.

Are your chargers piling up in a drawer? We propose a common charger for mobile phones and other similar electronic devices. A single charger will be more convenient for people and will reduce electronic waste.

The pans would mean that Apple will have to use USB-C for their iPhones in Europe, although exactly how they will do this remains to be seen. They could possibly still use a Lightning connector and have a USB-C adapter in the box.

Apple already uses USB-C on some of its iPads so it would make sense for the company to switch all of their devices to USB-C. Lets hope they do this as it would definitely cut down on the amount of different cables you need for all of your devices.

The majority of Android smartphone manufacturers already use USB-C chargers on their smartphones and tablets. Having one standard for all devices certainly would make things a lot easier for everyone.

