Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



European Commission wants all devices to use USB-C in Europe

By

European Commission

The European Commission wants all smartphones and tablets in Europe to use USB-C, this includes Apple’s iPhones which currently use Lightning cables.

The Eu are looking to make manufacturers in Europe use the USB-C standard on all devices, these new rules are designed to cut down on electronic waste.

The pans would mean that Apple will have to use USB-C for their iPhones in Europe, although exactly how they will do this remains to be seen. They could possibly still use a Lightning connector and have a USB-C adapter in the box.

Apple already uses USB-C on some of its iPads so it would make sense for the company to switch all of their devices to USB-C. Lets hope they do this as it would definitely cut down on the amount of different cables you need for all of your devices.

The majority of Android smartphone manufacturers already use USB-C chargers on their smartphones and tablets. Having one standard for all devices certainly would make things a lot easier for everyone.

Source The Verge

Image Credit

Filed Under: Technology News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets