$90 Raspberry Pi 500 PC Review: Specs, Features and Why It’s a Must-Have

The new Raspberry Pi 500 is a compact, ARM-based Linux PC integrated directly into a keyboard, offering a notable performance boost over its predecessor, the Raspberry Pi 400. Designed as an affordable and versatile computing solution, it caters to users seeking a budget-friendly desktop replacement for everyday tasks. Alongside the Pi 500, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced a 15.6-inch portable monitor, further enhancing its functionality and appeal for a wide range of users.

But the Pi 500 isn’t just about convenience—it’s about delivering more for less. With significant hardware upgrades, including a faster processor, more memory, and improved connectivity, it promises to handle everything from web browsing to light productivity with ease. And if that’s not enough, the new portable Raspberry Pi monitor adds even more versatility to the mix, creating a setup that’s as portable as it is practical. Curious about what makes this all-in-one keyboard PC stand out? Let’s take a closer look at what the Raspberry Pi 500 brings to the table.

Pi 500 Keyboard PC

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Raspberry Pi 500 is a compact Linux PC integrated into a keyboard, featuring a powerful quad-core ARM Cortex-A76 CPU, 8 GB RAM, and enhanced connectivity options like Gigabit Ethernet, dual 4K HDMI ports, and Wi-Fi 5.

Its sleek, portable design includes a passive cooling system for silent operation, making it ideal for quiet environments and light computing tasks such as web browsing, coding, and video playback.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced a 15.6-inch portable monitor with 1080p resolution, anti-glare coating, and versatile input options, complementing the Pi 500 for a complete computing setup.

Priced at $90 for the Pi 500 and $100 for the monitor, the combination offers an affordable and versatile desktop replacement suitable for students, hobbyists, and professionals.

Future potential includes overclocking and exploring more demanding applications like gaming and emulation, highlighting the device’s flexibility and forward-looking design.

Pi 15.6-inch portable monitor

Key Hardware Upgrades

The Raspberry Pi 500 is powered by a quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 Broadcom CPU, clocked at 2.4 GHz. This processor delivers a performance increase of approximately 2.5 to 2.8 times compared to the Pi 400, making it capable of handling more demanding applications with ease. Complementing the improved processor is 8 GB of RAM, which is double the memory of its predecessor. This ensures smoother multitasking and better performance for memory-intensive tasks, such as coding, media playback, and light productivity work.

Connectivity has been significantly enhanced to meet modern computing needs. The Pi 500 includes:

Gigabit Ethernet for faster wired networking

for faster wired networking Dual micro HDMI ports supporting 4K 60Hz output

supporting 4K 60Hz output USB-C for power delivery

for power delivery Two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 2.0 port

and one USB 2.0 port A microSD card slot for expandable storage

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, featuring Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.0, making sure seamless integration with wireless networks and peripherals. Additionally, the GPIO header maintains compatibility with a wide range of accessories and peripherals, preserving the flexibility that Raspberry Pi devices are known for.

To manage heat effectively, the Pi 500 employs an improved passive cooling system with a large heat plate. This design ensures silent operation while efficiently dissipating heat, making it suitable for overclocking for users who wish to push the hardware further.

Compact Design and Build

The Raspberry Pi 500 integrates all its hardware into a sleek and compact keyboard, offering a portable and space-saving computing solution. The keyboard is available in multiple regional layouts, including US, UK, German, and Spanish variants, making sure accessibility for users worldwide. Its silent operation, enabled by the passive cooling system, makes it ideal for quiet environments such as classrooms, libraries, or home offices.

Although the Pi 500 lacks an M.2 SSD slot, its design includes space for potential future upgrades. This forward-thinking approach suggests that enhanced storage options may be introduced in later iterations, offering users more flexibility as their needs evolve.

Raspberry Pi 500 Review

Gain further expertise in Raspberry Pi 500 by checking out these recommendations.

Performance for Everyday Tasks

The Raspberry Pi 500 is well-suited for a variety of light computing tasks, making it a practical choice for everyday use. These tasks include:

Web browsing with modern browsers

with modern browsers Document editing for productivity

for productivity Video playback at high resolutions

at high resolutions Coding and programming for beginners and enthusiasts

At stock settings, the device delivers stable and reliable performance. For users seeking additional power, overclocking is an option, though it requires careful adjustments and monitoring of thermal performance to achieve optimal results. This flexibility makes the Pi 500 a versatile tool for both casual users and tech enthusiasts.

The Raspberry Pi Monitor

To complement the Pi 500, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution. This portable monitor is designed to enhance the usability of the Pi 500 while remaining compatible with other devices. Key features of the monitor include:

An anti-glare coating for improved visibility in various lighting conditions

for improved visibility in various lighting conditions Front-facing speakers for clear audio output

for clear audio output A fold-out kickstand for easy and adjustable setup

for easy and adjustable setup Multiple input options, including full-size HDMI, USB-C for power, and a 3.5mm audio jack

While the monitor can be powered directly by the Pi 500, using an external power source is recommended to achieve optimal brightness and audio performance. Its compatibility with any HDMI-enabled device makes it a versatile addition to your setup, whether you’re using it with the Pi 500 or other devices. The monitor’s portability and thoughtful design make it an excellent choice for users who need a reliable display on the go.

Who Is It For?

The Raspberry Pi 500 is an ideal solution for users seeking an affordable and compact desktop replacement for basic computing tasks. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of users, including:

Students looking for a cost-effective device for learning and productivity

looking for a cost-effective device for learning and productivity Hobbyists exploring programming, electronics, or DIY projects

exploring programming, electronics, or DIY projects Professionals needing a secondary or portable computing solution

The device can be paired with existing monitors or TVs, and the new Raspberry Pi monitor further enhances its usability, especially for portable setups. Its combination of affordability, performance, and flexibility makes it a practical choice for various scenarios.

Pricing and Value

Affordability remains a cornerstone of the Raspberry Pi lineup. The Raspberry Pi 500 is priced at $90, while the 15.6-inch Raspberry Pi monitor is available for $100. Together, they offer a complete and cost-effective computing solution that is hard to match in terms of value. This pricing makes the Pi 500 an accessible option for users who want a reliable desktop experience without breaking the bank.

Future Potential

The Raspberry Pi 500’s improved hardware and overclocking potential open the door to exploring more demanding applications, such as emulation, gaming, and light development work. While these capabilities require further testing, they highlight the device’s flexibility and potential for growth. This makes the Pi 500 a forward-looking investment for tech enthusiasts who want a device that can adapt to their evolving needs.

The combination of enhanced performance, expanded connectivity, and thoughtful design ensures that the Raspberry Pi 500 continues to embody the innovation and adaptability that define the Raspberry Pi ecosystem. Whether you’re working, studying, or experimenting with new projects, the Pi 500 offers a reliable and versatile computing experience at an accessible price point.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals