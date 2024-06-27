AI creates new Proteins by simulating 500 million years of evolution

If you are interested in all things artificial intelligent (AI) you might be interested in a new video published by Wes Roth, discussing the recent creation of new proteins using AI. A groundbreaking AI model called ESM3 has been developed that can simulate an astonishing 500 million years of evolution.

Key Takeaways :ESM3 is a frontier generative model for biology, able to jointly reason across three fundamental biological properties of proteins: sequence, structure, and function. These three data modalities are represented as tracks of discrete tokens at the input and output of ESM3. You can present the model with a combination of partial inputs across the tracks, and ESM3 will provide output predictions for all the tracks.

This powerful AI tool enables the creation of entirely new proteins with an unprecedented level of control and precision. By tokenizing the biological properties of proteins and integrating their sequence, structure, and function, ESM3 opens up a world of possibilities for generating novel proteins tailored for specific applications. The potential impact of this model is immense, with implications spanning drug development, biotechnology, and environmental solutions.

ESM3 is an open-source AI model that researchers can explore for non-commercial use

It employs Chain of Thought reasoning to consider multiple factors simultaneously when generating proteins

The model has already achieved the notable feat of creating a new type of green fluorescent protein (GFP) distinct from those found in nature

The applications of ESM3 are truly vast. In the field of programmable biology, this model can be harnessed to design proteins that perform highly specific tasks, such as breaking down environmental pollutants or targeting diseases with unparalleled precision. The implications for drug development are particularly exciting, as ESM3 could accelerate the creation of novel therapeutic proteins that are more effective and have fewer side effects than existing treatments.

AI Create New Proteins

Beyond medicine, ESM3 holds great promise for tackling pressing environmental challenges. For example, the model could potentially generate proteins capable of efficiently breaking down plastics, offering a much-needed tool in the fight against plastic pollution. Additionally, by allowing fine-grained control over protein functions, ESM3 may even pave the way for advancements in controlling the aging process itself.

Etched AI Chip Promises Unparalleled Speed

Alongside these advancements in protein engineering, another significant development has emerged in the world of AI hardware. The Etched AI chip, developed with contributions from former Meta/Facebook AI researchers, claims to be the fastest AI chip available, outperforming even the most advanced Nvidia GPUs. This chip is specifically designed to run Transformer models, which form the backbone of many AI applications, including ESM3.

The implications of the Etched AI chip’s enhanced processing speed and efficiency are far-reaching. By optimizing the performance of Transformer models, this chip could turbocharge AI research and applications across a wide range of fields, from biotechnology to environmental science. The potential for faster, more accurate simulations and analyses is truly exciting.

Open-Source Models

The decision to release ESM3 as an open-source model is a significant one, as it democratizes access to this powerful tool and is expected to accelerate scientific progress. Researchers from around the world can now build upon and extend the capabilities of ESM3, fostering a new wave of innovation in protein engineering and related fields.

Meanwhile, the introduction of the Etched AI chip signals a potential shake-up in the AI hardware market. As a formidable competitor to Nvidia’s GPUs, this chip could drive further advancements in AI processing capabilities and make high-performance computing more accessible to a broader range of researchers and institutions.

The combination of ESM3 and the Etched AI chip represents a major leap forward in our ability to harness the power of AI for scientific discovery and technological progress. As these tools continue to evolve and mature, they have the potential to transform multiple industries and help us tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing our world today, from developing life-saving medicines to combating climate change and environmental degradation. The future of AI-driven innovation looks brighter than ever, and the possibilities are truly limitless.

