How does artificial intelligence (AI) work in simple terms?

If you are interested in learning the basics of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) functions this quick guide will take you through an overview of the technologies and methods used by the latest large language models such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude and Gemini to perform a wide variety of different tasks. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a revolutionary technology that is transforming our world at an unprecedented pace. It is already providing robots with the ability to perform tasks that once required human intellect, including complex functions like learning, reasoning, and understanding language. As we stand on the precipice of a technological revolution it is important that will understand how AI works and that it will redefine the way we live and work, it is more important than ever to grasp the fundamentals of AI and understand its potential impact on our future.

How AI Works – Basic Overview

Learning from Examples: Just as a child learns to identify a cat by looking at many pictures of cats, AI learns from examples. You feed the AI system lots of data, like pictures, text, or sounds. This process is akin to showing a child many different cats, some big, some small, some fluffy, so they can understand what makes a cat a cat.

At the core of AI lies the concept of neural networks, which are designed to mimic the structure and function of the human brain. These networks are composed of interconnected nodes, or “neurons,” that work together to process and interpret information. Each neuron receives input from other neurons, performs a calculation, and then passes the result to the next layer of neurons in the network. This process continues until the final layer produces an output, such as a prediction or classification.

Neural Networks: AI processes information through neural networks, which are inspired by the human brain. Think of a neural network as a complex web of interconnected points (neurons), similar to how neurons in the brain are linked. When AI learns something new, it strengthens the connections between these points, much like strengthening a muscle through exercise.

Deep learning, a subset of AI, takes this concept a step further by utilizing multiple layers of neurons to interpret and analyze complex data. These deep neural networks can identify intricate patterns and relationships within the data, enabling them to make highly accurate predictions and decisions. Deep learning has helped to advance fields such as computer vision, natural language processing, and speech recognition.

The Art of Teaching AI: Supervised and Unsupervised Learning

Layers of Learning: In deep learning, which is a type of AI, there are multiple layers of neural networks. You can imagine these layers as a series of increasingly detailed filters. For example, the first layer might learn to recognize edges and simple shapes in an image, the next layer might identify more complex shapes or patterns, and further layers might recognize objects like trees, cars, or faces. This is akin to an artist first sketching the outline of a scene, then adding details, and finally painting the textures and fine features.

Making Decisions: Once AI has learned from the data, it can start making decisions or predictions. Using the cat example, after seeing thousands of cat pictures, if you show it a new picture, it can tell you with certain confidence whether there's a cat in the picture or not. This decision-making process is similar to a chef tasting a dish and predicting what ingredients are in it based on their past experience with flavors.

Improvement Over Time: AI improves over time through methods like reinforcement learning, where it learns from trial and error. Imagine teaching a dog a new trick; you reward it for actions that come closer to what you're teaching, guiding it to learn the correct behavior. AI uses rewards (or penalties) in a virtual environment to learn from its actions, refining its decision-making process.

Applications: The principles of AI are applied in various fields, from recognizing speech (like virtual assistants understanding your commands) to diagnosing diseases by analyzing medical images, driving autonomous vehicles, or even recommending movies based on your previous likes.

One of the primary ways in which AI systems learn is through supervised learning. In this approach, the AI is provided with labeled data, such as a dataset of images that have been tagged with their corresponding object names (e.g., cat, dog, car). The AI then uses this labeled data to learn the characteristics and features that distinguish one object from another. By analyzing many examples, the AI can develop a model that accurately classifies new, unseen data.

In contrast, unsupervised learning challenges the AI to identify patterns and relationships within data with no pre-given labels or answers. The AI must explore the data on its own and discover hidden structures or groupings. This approach is useful for tasks such as anomaly detection, customer segmentation, and data compression. Unsupervised learning allows the AI to uncover insights that may not be immediately apparent to human analysts.

Refining AI: Gradient Descent and Reinforcement Learning

To continuously improve the performance of AI models, researchers employ various optimization techniques. One of the most crucial algorithms is gradient descent. This algorithm fine-tunes the connections (weights) within the neural network by iteratively adjusting them to minimize the difference between the predicted output and the actual output. By gradually reducing the error, gradient descent enables the AI to become more precise and accurate over time.

Reinforcement learning introduces a different paradigm for AI training. In this approach, the AI learns through trial and error, much like a human would when playing a new video game. The AI agent interacts with an environment and receives rewards or penalties based on its actions. By experimenting with different strategies and adapting its behavior based on the feedback it receives, the AI learns to make optimal decisions in complex scenarios. Reinforcement learning has been successfully applied in areas such as robotics, game playing, and autonomous vehicles.

The Future of AI: Opportunities and Challenges

As AI continues to advance at a rapid pace, it presents both incredible opportunities and significant challenges. On the positive side, AI has the potential to revolutionize industries, improve efficiency, and solve complex problems that have long eluded human experts. For example, AI-powered medical diagnosis systems can analyze vast amounts of patient data and identify diseases with remarkable accuracy, potentially saving countless lives.

However, the rise of AI also raises important ethical and societal questions. There are concerns about job displacement as AI systems become capable of performing tasks previously done by humans. Issues of privacy and security also come to the fore, as AI algorithms process and analyze massive amounts of personal data. The potential for AI to be used for malicious purposes, such as creating deep fakes or cracking encryption codes, is a serious concern that requires proactive measures and regulations.

The question of AI consciousness and self-awareness remains a topic of intense debate. While AI systems can exhibit behaviors that appear to be self-aware or conscious, it is still unclear whether they can truly experience subjective experiences or emotions in the same way humans do. This philosophical question has far-reaching implications for how we treat and interact with AI in the future.

Despite these challenges, the future of AI is undeniably exciting. As researchers continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with neural networks and deep learning, we can expect to see AI being applied in increasingly sophisticated ways. From personalized medicine and autonomous vehicles to intelligent virtual assistants and creative tools, AI has the potential to transform nearly every aspect of our lives.

For those who are eager to dive deeper into the world of AI and understand its inner workings, there is a wealth of resources available. Online courses, tutorials, and research papers can provide a solid foundation in the principles of neural networks, deep learning, and AI algorithms. By staying informed and engaged with the latest developments in AI, we can better navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

In the end, it is important to remember that AI is a tool created by humans, and the choices we make in its development and deployment will shape its impact on our world. As we stand on the brink of a new era of intelligent machines, it is up to us to ensure that AI is used in ways that benefit humanity and align with our values and ethics. By demystifying AI and understanding its potential, we can work towards a future in which humans and machines collaborate in harmony to create a better world for all.



