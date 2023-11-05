Elon Musk’s new Grok AI will be available to all X Premium Plus subscribers first

Elon Musk, the driving force behind xAI, Tesla, Space X and Twitter now known as X, has recently announced the development of a new artificial intelligence (AI) system to compete with the likes of ChatGPT. The new AI model developed by xAI is intriguingly named ‘Grok’, is a reference to the science fiction novel ‘Stranger in a Strange Land’ by Robert A. Heinlein. In the novel, ‘Grok’ signifies a profound understanding of a concept or entity. In a similar vein, the Grok AI system is designed to have a comprehensive understanding of its environment and the interactions within it.

The initial release of the Grok AI system is intended for a select group of users. This is part of a phased rollout plan, which aims to eventually make the system available to all X Premium Plus subscribers. This approach allows for the system to be tested and refined in a controlled environment, addressing any potential issues before a wider release. This strategy not only ensures the system’s reliability but also enhances its performance and user experience.

The Grok chatbot uses machine learning, a branch of AI, to simulate human conversation in a similar way to how ChatGPT and other large language models communicate with users. Although the xAI chatbot is designed to have a sense of humor to make interactions more relatable and enjoyable for users. However adding personality to chatbots is not a new idea and can be incorporated even into ChatGPT using its Custom Instructions to make your conversations a little more “human”.

xAI Grok

Grok is an AI modeled after the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, so intended to answer almost anything and, far harder, even suggest what questions to ask!

Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humor!

A unique and fundamental advantage of Grok is that it has real-time knowledge of the world via the platform. It will also answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.

Grok is still a very early beta product – the best we could do with 2 months of training – so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help.

Thank you,

the xAI Team

In addition to its chatbot functionality, Grok also provides real-time access to information via the X platform. This is facilitated by a content API, a set of rules that allows the system to access specific web-based content. This feature enables Grok to provide users with up-to-date and relevant information, enhancing its utility and user experience. This real-time access to information not only makes the system more efficient but also more valuable to its users.

The AI system also features a 25,000 character context window and a rapid screen refresh response speed. These features contribute to the system’s ability to process and respond to information quickly and accurately. This means that Grok can handle large amounts of data and respond to user queries in real-time, making it a highly efficient and responsive AI system.

By creating and improving Grok, xAI aim to:

Gather feedback and ensure we are building AI tools that maximally benefit all of humanity. We believe that it is important to design AI tools that are useful to people of all backgrounds and political views. We also want empower our users with our AI tools, subject to the law. Our goal with Grok is to explore and demonstrate this approach in public.

Empower research and innovation: We want Grok to serve as a powerful research assistant for anyone, helping them to quickly access relevant information, process data, and come up with new ideas.

AI model Grok-1

The engine powering Grok is Grok-1, xAI frontier LLM, which we developed over the last four months. Grok-1 has gone through many iterations over this span of time. After announcing xAI, the company trained a prototype LLM (Grok-0) with 33 billion parameters. This early model approaches LLaMA 2 (70B) capabilities on standard LM benchmarks but uses only half of its training resources. In the last two months, xAI have made significant improvements in reasoning and coding capabilities leading up to Grok-1, a state-of-the-art language model that is significantly more powerful, achieving 63.2% on the HumanEval coding task and 73% on MMLU.

Audio and image recognition soon to be added

In the future, Grok is set to incorporate image and audio recognition capabilities. Image recognition technology identifies objects, places, and people in images, while audio recognition technology identifies sounds or speech. Similar functionality to which has been recently added to ChatGPT by OpenAI in the form of its Vision and image processing features. These new vision and audio updates will further enhance Grok’s ability to understand and interact with its environment, making it even more versatile and useful to its users.

In an interesting development, a version of Grok is planned to run natively in Tesla vehicles using local compute power. This integration will utilize the advanced AI technology in Tesla’s electric vehicles, providing users with a unique and innovative driving experience. This will not only enhance the driving experience but also demonstrate the potential of AI technology in everyday life. xAI are offering a limited number of users in the United States to try out our Grok prototype and provide valuable feedback that will help us improve its capabilities before a wider release. You can join the Grok waitlist.

The Grok AI system represents a notable advancement in AI technology. Its unique features, including a chatbot with a sense of humor, real-time information access, and plans for image and audio recognition, distinguish it from other AI systems. With its initial release to a select group and eventual availability to X Premium Plus subscribers, Grok is set to make a significant contribution in the field of AI technology. This system is a demonstration of the potential of AI and its ability to enhance various aspects of our lives. Learn more about the new Grok AI system over on the xAI official website.



