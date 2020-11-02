New official Raspberry Pi 400 desktop PC system launches from $70

This week the Raspberry Pi Foundation has introduced a new addition to their range of mini PC systems announcing the launch of the new Raspberry Pi 400 desktop PC system. Unlike other Raspberry Pi systems the Raspberry Pi 400 as a complete personal computer built into a compact keyboard. Featuring a quad-core 64-bit processor, 4GB of RAM, wireless networking, dual-display output, and 4K video playback, as well as a 40-pin GPIO header, Raspberry Pi 400 is a powerful, easy-to-use computer built into a neat and portable keyboard.

“We’ve never been shy about borrowing a good idea. Which brings us to Raspberry Pi 400: it’s a faster, cooler 4GB Raspberry Pi 4, integrated into a compact keyboard. Priced at just $70 for the computer on its own, or $100 for a ready-to-go kit, if you’re looking for an affordable PC for day-to-day use this is the Raspberry Pi for you.”

“The Raspberry Pi 400 Personal Computer Kit is the “Christmas morning” product, with the best possible out-of-box experience: a complete PC which plugs into your TV or monitor. The Pi400 shares the same great performance as the Raspberry Pi 4 but with the 64-bit CPU clocked to a whopping 1.8GHz thanks to the large internal heatsink. This sits alongside 4GB RAM, dual-band wireless networking, dual-display output and 4K video playback.”

The Raspberry Pi 400 incorporates a purpose-built board based on Raspberry Pi 4. Featuring the same powerful processor, Raspberry Pi 400 has specially designed thermals to keep your computer cool and silent while you’re hard at work. The kit comprises of a Raspberry Pi 400 computer, official USB mouse, official USB-C power supply, SD card with Raspberry Pi OS pre-installed, micro HDMI to HDMI cable and the official Raspberry Pi Beginner’s Guide.

Source : RPiF : Pi 400

