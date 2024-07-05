Philips E1 Monitor range expands with four new additions

The Philips Monitors E1 series has expanded to include four new models, designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic professionals. The new models—27E1N1800A, 27E1N1800AE, 27E1N1900AE, and 32E1N1800LA—offer a variety of productivity-enhancing innovations and beautifully designed displays. These monitors are perfect for both professionals and home users who want to maximize their workday efficiency.

Key Takeaways Four new models: 27E1N1800A, 27E1N1800AE, 27E1N1900AE, and 32E1N1800LA

27″ and 32″ 4K UHD displays with IPS and VA technologies

UltraClear 4K UHD resolution for sharp images and bright colors

Flicker-free technology and LowBlue mode to reduce eyestrain

Integrated cable management, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C connectivity

Built-in stereo speakers for immersive multimedia

Energy-saving features and eco-friendly materials

Ergonomic, height-adjustable, and tiltable stands

Available from July with prices ranging from €249.00 to €319.00

Stunning Visuals and Eye Comfort

The new Philips Monitors E1 series models are equipped with either a 27″ or 32″ 4K UHD display, featuring sleek, three-sided frameless designs that are perfect for multi-monitor setups. The IPS and VA (32E1N1800LA) technologies deliver wide viewing angles, sharp images, and bright colors, making them ideal for viewing photographs, CAD images, 3D graphics, and even spreadsheets. The UltraClear 4K UHD resolution ensures that every detail is visible, enhancing the overall visual experience.

To combat eyestrain and eye fatigue, these monitors come with Flicker-free technology and LowBlue mode. Flicker-free technology regulates brightness and reduces flicker, while LowBlue mode uses smart software to reduce shortwave blue light, allowing users to work and play with greater peace of mind.

Ergonomic Design for Enhanced Comfort

Designed with convenience in mind, the new Philips Monitors E1 series models feature integrated cable management to keep workspaces neat and tidy. They also offer a range of connectivity options, including DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C for swift data transfer. Additionally, the built-in stereo speakers provide an immersive multimedia experience.

These monitors are also eco-friendly, featuring energy-saving technologies that reduce power consumption and low-energy certifications such as RoHS. The packaging is made from 100% recyclable materials, further emphasizing Philips’ commitment to sustainability.

Productivity should never come at the cost of physical comfort. The 27E1N1800AE and 27E1N1900AE models include ergonomic, height-adjustable, and tiltable stands, allowing users to choose the height and angle that suits them best. This ensures that users can maintain a comfortable posture throughout the workday, reducing the risk of strain and discomfort.

Pricing and Availability

The Philips 27E1N1800A, 27E1N1800AE, 27E1N1900AE, and 32E1N1800LA are designed to meet the needs of professionals from every sector, thanks to their stunning visuals, convenience-enhancing features, and ergonomic, eco-friendly design. These monitors are ideal for today’s home offices and will be available for purchase starting in July. The models are priced at €249.00, €259.00, €319.00, and €299.99, respectively.

