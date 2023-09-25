AAEON BOXER-8651AI NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX mini PC

The world of compact fanless embedded AI systems has seen a significant addition with the release of the BOXER-8651AI by AAEON. This system, powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module, is the smallest fanless system in the market, designed to bring AI to the edge. The BOXER-8651AI is a testament to the advancements in AI technology, offering a compact size and fanless design that makes it ideal for deployment in tight spaces.

The BOXER-8651AI is engineered to leverage the advanced capabilities of the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, including the NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, 1024 CUDA and 32 Tensor Cores. This powerful AI accelerator is complemented by a 6-core Arm Cortex-A78AE ARMv8.2 64-bit CPU and 8GB LPDDR5 system memory, providing the system with the necessary power to handle complex AI tasks.

JetPack SDK support

The BOXER-8651AI supports NVIDIA JetPack 5.0 and above, providing accelerated graphics, data processing, and image classification. This compatibility with NVIDIA JetPack ensures that the system can handle a wide range of AI applications, from machine learning to deep learning, and more.

“NVIDIA JetPack SDK is the most comprehensive solution for building end-to-end accelerated AI applications. JetPack provides a full development environment for hardware-accelerated AI-at-the-edge development on Nvidia Jetson modules.

JetPack includes Jetson Linux with bootloader, Linux kernel, Ubuntu desktop environment, and a complete set of libraries for acceleration of GPU computing, multimedia, graphics, and computer vision. It also includes samples, documentation, and developer tools for both host computer and developer kit, and supports higher level SDKs such as DeepStream for streaming video analytics, Isaac for robotics, and Riva for conversational AI.”

NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX mini PC

Despite its compact size, the BOXER-8651AI does not compromise on connectivity. The device includes a range of interfaces, such as DB-9 and DB-15 ports, HDMI 2.1 display output, GbE LAN, and various USB Type-A ports. These interfaces allow the system to connect with a variety of devices and networks, making it a versatile solution for different AI applications.

The BOXER-8651AI is built for rugged conditions, with a wide temperature range and resistance to shock and vibration. This rugged construction makes it suitable for deployment in harsh conditions, where other systems might fail. This durability, combined with its compact size, makes the BOXER-8651AI a reliable choice for edge AI applications.

In terms of storage and expansion options, the BOXER-8651AI offers an M.2 3052 B-Key slot and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot. These slots can be used for M.2 2242 B+M Key SSD storage, and also support add-on modules for wireless communication like 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. This flexibility in storage and expansion options ensures that the system can adapt to the changing needs of AI applications.

The BOXER-8651AI is now available for order via the AAEON website standard sales channels. This availability marks a significant step in the evolution of compact fanless embedded AI systems, offering a powerful and versatile solution for a wide range of AI applications.

Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, is a compact, fanless, and rugged AI system that offers advanced AI capabilities, a wide range of interfaces, and flexible storage and expansion options. Its release marks a significant advancement in the field of compact fanless embedded AI systems, offering a powerful and versatile solution for bringing AI to the edge.

Source : AAEON



